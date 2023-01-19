Read full article on original website
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river. Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river. Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
Authorities find chainsaw, dismembered couple and ‘signs of extreme trauma’ in Pennsylvania home
A Pennsylvania woman was accused of shooting her parents in their heads and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw, authorities said Wednesday. Verity Beck, 49, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder and other crimes in the killings of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.
Pennsylvania woman charged in chainsaw murder of elderly parents
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull
A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Authorities Never Located Newborn Who Vanished While On A Supervised Visit With His Father
Armaidre Antwan Marquis ArgumonPhoto byThe Charley Project. DeAndre Marquie Argumon was only allowed supervised visits with his 5 week old son, Armaidre Antwan Marquis Argumon reports KLTV.
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing
The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
A Pennsylvania police chief was killed after he ‘ran towards danger’ pursuing a suspect
CNN — A police chief who ran after a fleeing suspect Monday was shot in the head and “made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pennsylvania officials said. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation, police said. Pennsylvania State Police...
Missing 11-month-old Darla Steve found safe, Midland police say
**Update: Darla Steve has been found and reunited with family, police say.**MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old out of Midland Tuesday night.The Midland Police Department needs help searching for Darla Steve. Officials say her height and weight are unknown but she has black hair and brown eyes. Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith in connection to her disappearance. Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 167 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2022 Dodge RAM 3500 with Texas license plate number SDD9435. Officials believe Steve is in grave or immediate danger and ask anyone with information to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.
Authorities Find 4 Bodies Near Bullet-Ridden Van Missing Ohio Architect and Fiancée Were Traveling In
Officials verified the identity of the bodies as Jose Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas Mexican authorities have discovered four bodies near a bullet-riddled van missing Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée's family were driving at the time of their disappearance. Officials have verified the identity of the bodies as Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas, Gutierrez's siblings told Cincinnati's Fox 19 on Friday. Gutierrez, 36, went missing after eating at a bar with Márquez in Zacatecas...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Desperate search underway for Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from bus stop last week
A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon."Her vehicle was...
Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.Procession taking place in #Brackenridge for Police Chief Justin McIntire who was killed today while...
