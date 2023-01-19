Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Britney Spears ‘Annoyed’ After Fans Call 911 For Deleting Instagram Account
Britney Spears was anything but thrilled to have sheriff’s deputies knocking at her door close to midnight … all thanks to some fans who thought their favorite singer may be in danger. Sources connected to Spears tell us Brit was left “annoyed” after the unexpected visit. We’re told...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
ETOnline.com
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bundchen, Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Ride Horses Together In Costa Rica
Gisele Bundchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor are getting close once again -- this time, the two were seen riding horses in Costa Rica, in what's either an amazing just-friends date ... or further proof the two are now an item. Tom Brady's ex and Joaquim Valente were spotted on the...
TMZ.com
Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes On His Leg
Travis Barker can't get enough of Kourtney Kardashian -- or at least parts of her, because he's showing off his latest tattoo which appears to be his wife's eyes ... nearly in his crotch. The Blink-182 drummer showed off his fresh ink over the weekend ... which is plastered high...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
TMZ.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
TMZ.com
Ts Madison Says Beyonce's Dubai Show Was for Fans, Defends Her as LGBTQ Ally
Beyonce's weekend concert ruffled a few feathers in the LGBTQ+ community, but Ts Madison doesn't see anything wrong with her getting a fat check in Dubai ... because, first and foremost, she says Bey is loyal to her fans. The actress and activist joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," dismissing...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
TMZ.com
Mark Ronson Says Justin Bieber's $200 Mil Catalog Sale Is Great Move
Mark Ronson says Justin Bieber's call to sell off his music catalog is a sweet decision, and he also says Bieb fans can chill ... this is not a sign the singer's ready to hang it up. We got the producer/DJ Tuesday at LAX, and he doesn't see J.B.'s estimated...
TMZ.com
Mathew Knowles Says Beyonce Tour Coming and Dubai Show United Cultures
While Beyonce's concert in Dubai stirred outrage from some fans -- due to the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws -- her pops looks at it differently, telling us his daughter has incredible power to bring people together ... from all walks of life. Mathew Knowles tells TMZ ... Queen Bey united a...
TMZ.com
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Hold Hands in Date Night Video
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are hanging out in her home state ... and we've got them looking cute and getting flirty on date night. The country music singer and "Outer Banks" star went out Tuesday night in Nashville, hitting up Robert's Western World for a little bit of live music with their dinner.
TMZ.com
'Bachelor' Frontrunner Apologizes for Defending Friend's Blackface Incident
"The Bachelor" contestant who got a leg up on her competition during the premiere is now taking serious heat online, and it's forced her to apologize for some resurfaced tweets defending a blackface costume. Greer Blitzer, who got the first impression rose on Monday night's episode, almost immediately found herself...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Bowl Cut Kid Turned Into!
Before this little kid with blunt bangs turned into a popular child actor in the mid-'90s, he was just throwing on his turtleneck in Abington Township, Pennsylvania and growing up with his two brothers. Although he started acting when he was just a wee lad, you probably didn't recognize him...
TMZ.com
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Celebrate 14th Birthday with Vegan Donuts
Against what many considered all odds, Nadya Suleman, aka Octomom, and her octuplets are celebrating their 14th birthday ... and they are happy, healthy and thriving!. Check out the photo and video we got of Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah all singing happy birthday before diving into some vegan donuts in honor of their big day. BTW ... all 8 are vegans.
TMZ.com
OG YouTuber Fred Figglehorn 'Memba Him?!
American YouTuber and actor Lucas Cruikshank aka Fred Figglehorn was just 13 years old when he started his YouTube channel, wrangling in millions of subscribers with his auto-tuned voice and close-up camera angles back in 2006. With the success of Lucas's channel, he earned sponsorships and even landed on Disney's...
