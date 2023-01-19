Jerry Dean Curry, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home in Ocala, Florida on January 13, 2023. Jerry was born in a white house in the small town of Kinmundy, Illinois in 1933 to parents Cecil and Rose Curry. He loved the country life and had fond memories of playing with cousins at his grandparents’ farm. Unfortunately, life moved the family to Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated from Farragut High School in 1953 and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Patek, whom he married in 1954. After two years attending Sioux Falls College, Jerry and MaryAnn returned to Chicago to be closer to family. His career path in data processing began at Benefit of Railway Employees as a sorter machinist. Quickly he learned how to wire computer boards and learn the trade of data processing. In 1958, Jerry and his young family moved to LaPorte, Indiana, where he became Supervisor of Operations in the Data Processing Department at Whirlpool Corporation. His department designed and implemented accounting and financial systems and migrated from tab card to first generation IBM and RCA equipment. In 1968, he was promoted to Corporate Data Processing Director in Benton Harbor, Michigan. His responsibilities included corporate-wide coordination of standards, acquisition of equipment and software, and strategic planning. His position extended his resume to Sao Paulo, Brazil where he provided strategic direction to Brastemp, to Inglis, Ltd. in Toronto, Canada, where he designed a new computer center for operations and systems and to Argentina where he participated on the Argentina Whirlpool-Philips disentanglement project.

