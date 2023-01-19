Read full article on original website
Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala
Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
Beautiful Orange Sunrise In The SummerGlen Community
Check out this beautiful orange sunrise over Ocala’s SummerGlen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Bassmaster College Series kicks off at Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. — For the first time since Cole Sands and Conner Dimauro’s record-breaking performance in the 2020 College National Championship, the Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops will return to the Harris Chain of Lakes to kick off the 2022 regular season. The...
June Jaycox
June Jaycox was born in New York and has been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 1954, having moved there after graduating college. She met her husband, Bob Jaycox, while both were volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theater building and painting the backdrop sets. June was an art teacher and taught elementary-aged children in the Marion County Florida School System. She loved playing the organ, painting, quilting, sewing, and taking care of her beautiful flowers.
Kenneth Edward DiLello
Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
Jerry Dean Curry
Jerry Dean Curry, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home in Ocala, Florida on January 13, 2023. Jerry was born in a white house in the small town of Kinmundy, Illinois in 1933 to parents Cecil and Rose Curry. He loved the country life and had fond memories of playing with cousins at his grandparents’ farm. Unfortunately, life moved the family to Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated from Farragut High School in 1953 and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Patek, whom he married in 1954. After two years attending Sioux Falls College, Jerry and MaryAnn returned to Chicago to be closer to family. His career path in data processing began at Benefit of Railway Employees as a sorter machinist. Quickly he learned how to wire computer boards and learn the trade of data processing. In 1958, Jerry and his young family moved to LaPorte, Indiana, where he became Supervisor of Operations in the Data Processing Department at Whirlpool Corporation. His department designed and implemented accounting and financial systems and migrated from tab card to first generation IBM and RCA equipment. In 1968, he was promoted to Corporate Data Processing Director in Benton Harbor, Michigan. His responsibilities included corporate-wide coordination of standards, acquisition of equipment and software, and strategic planning. His position extended his resume to Sao Paulo, Brazil where he provided strategic direction to Brastemp, to Inglis, Ltd. in Toronto, Canada, where he designed a new computer center for operations and systems and to Argentina where he participated on the Argentina Whirlpool-Philips disentanglement project.
‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February
An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February. Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.
Marion County’s monthly kayaking event heads to Silver River in February
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly “Kayak & Koffee” program will take paddlers to the Silver River on Friday, February 10. At 7:45 a.m. on the day of the event, all participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala). After enjoying coffee and light refreshments, transportation will be provided to Ray Wayside Park in Silver Springs.
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis
YANKEETOWN AND INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Yankeetown and Inglis got a taste of what their town has to offer at this year’s Tour of the Towns event. The annual event started four years ago and is meant to showcase the two towns’ small businesses through a scavenger hunt.
What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles
OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
Mickylee Pitch & Putt exceeds expectations
Not much more than an hour into existence, the new Mickylee Pitch & Putt already had its first hole-in-one. Tom Turner, of the Village of McClure, staked out a slice of history when The Villages’ newest golf offering opened to the public Saturday. A wedge from 62 yards away at the 11th hole put him in the books. “One hop and in the hole. That’s all there was to it,” said Turner, who not surprisingly spoke highly of Mickylee’s layout.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?
I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:
Darrell Collins
Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
The Vial of Life Offers Peace of Mind in Lake County, Florida
There is a great free program offered to seniors and those with medical conditions here in Lake County, Florida. It's called The Vial of Life. Imagine yourself in an emergency situation where you cannot explain your medical history, your allergies, your medications, or your emergency contacts to emergency responders when they come to your home. That's when The Vial of Life comes in handy!
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
