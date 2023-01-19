Read full article on original website
Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine
PARIS/LVIV, Ukraine, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she’s in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Yellen arrived via the renovated Kenneth...
