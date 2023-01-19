ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston, OH

Wellston Man Charged Disseminating Nude Photos

By Submitted Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xspge_0kK91CkB00

JACKSON – An area school aide has been arrested on accusations that he requested, shared and viewed nude photographs to and with multiple youth while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph K. Lewis, 48 of Wellston was arrested on January 6 after a swift investigation revealed wrongdoing. Deputies interviewed multiple students, adults and school staff, as well as Lewis prior to the arrest, according to the press release.

Victims claim that Lewis used text messaging; a chat in a video game, as well as the social media platforms of Snap Chat, TikTok and others, soliciting and sending nude photographs and videos, according to the press release.

Deputies gained search warrants for Lewis’s computers, video gaming systems, social media accounts, as well as his cell phone to aid in the investigation’s collection of evidence, which continues.

Lewis has been charged with disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony. He waived his preliminary hearing in Jackson County Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 17. The case has been bound over to the Jackson County Common Pleas Court, where a future Grand Jury will consider indictment for additional charges, according to the press release

Lewis is no longer employed by the school.

Lewis remains incarcerated at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
761
Followers
312
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy