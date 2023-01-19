Read full article on original website
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22
This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
Winter Weather Advisory continues in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our area as two systems arrived Sunday. The advisory is in effect until Sunday at 10 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m. for the snow belt with anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow expected. Expect temps...
Winter Weather Advisory issued: See which Northeast Ohio counties are impacted
CLEVELAND — As the weekend comes to a close, 3News is tracking some significant weather changes that could impact your Monday morning commute in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. for the following counties:
Winter weather latest: Parking bans, roads slick
Northeast Ohio is getting slammed with snow on Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 1 p.m. on Monday.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with between two to six inches of snow on the ground. Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”. A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can...
More slick commutes possible this week, starting Monday morning in WV, KY and OH
(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern. Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. […]
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
More strong storms possible across NW Florida
A break from the rain won't last long after the Sunday morning storms. Our next weathermaker, believe it or not, arrives Tuesday night across the Gulf Coast. We could see another round of severe weather. Both NW Florida and SW Alabama are under a slight risk for severe weather (level...
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
Risk of severe weather returns for Ohio and West Virginia Thursday Evening
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening or a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. As well as extreme Western Coshocton and Muskingum Counites are outlined in an Enhanced Risk or a 3 out of 5 […]
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
Planting Callery Pear No Longer Permitted in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
13 News’ Winter Weather Special: What to know about West Virginia winter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Watch Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins and Meteorologists Bryan Hughes and Chris Knoll talk about what you need to know for the winter in our very own Winter Weather Special.
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
