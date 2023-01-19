ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory continues in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our area as two systems arrived Sunday. The advisory is in effect until Sunday at 10 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m. for the snow belt with anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow expected. Expect temps...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with between two to six inches of snow on the ground. Most are at Level one or two, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”. A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can...
OHIO STATE
WEAR

More strong storms possible across NW Florida

A break from the rain won't last long after the Sunday morning storms. Our next weathermaker, believe it or not, arrives Tuesday night across the Gulf Coast. We could see another round of severe weather. Both NW Florida and SW Alabama are under a slight risk for severe weather (level...
FLORIDA STATE
wdrb.com

Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KENTUCKY STATE
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
woay.com

Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
themountvernongrapevine.com

Planting Callery Pear No Longer Permitted in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
WCAX

Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
VERMONT STATE

