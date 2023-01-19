Read full article on original website
How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback...
Bills’ Problems May Be Escalating With Reported Stefon Diggs Fit
Dropping out of the NFL playoffs for a third consecutive season is bad enough, but the Buffalo Bills may have a bigger problem on their hands after Stefon Diggs’ reported reaction to their latest playoff defeat. The Bills, who entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed and...
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Raiders Players Explain What Led To Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels Rift
All signs point to Derek Carr’s departure from the Las Vegas Raiders being imminent, despite it coming a mere one year into Josh McDaniels’ coaching tenure. And it seems Carr’s feelings of McDaniels are a major reason why. Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., a Raiders reporter for Sports...
How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win
Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade From Packers ‘Very Real Scenario’
There will be a lot of NFL quarterbacks looking for a new home this offseason. Might Aaron Rodgers be among them?. Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers has been questioned (with good reason) the last few seasons. But the QB noted ahead of the 2022 campaign that he would definitely retire as a member of the Pack after signing a contract extension last March.
Philadelphia Watergate? Giants Have Hotel Issue Before Eagles Game
Philadelphia sports fans are known to be a passionate bunch, and for that reason many are questioning whether Eagles supporters could be behind some misfortune experienced by the New York Giants on Saturday. Despite it being a relatively common and short commute for the Giants, New York opted to stay...
Patrick Mahomes Update: Chiefs Star Offers Insight On Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury on the offense’s second possession, but returned to help his team to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a AFC Division Round Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes initially was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury,...
Brett Maher Was So Bad In Warmups That Jerry Jones Went Onto Field
Nobody wants to be Brett Maher right now. The Dallas Cowboys kicker put on a disastrous performance in last Monday’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing a record four consecutive extra-point attempts. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys elected to not elevate practice squad kicker (and former New England Patriot) Tristan Vizcaino for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco.
Rob Gronkowski admits he came close to signing with Patriots division rival
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a new favorite team to cheer for, and it’s not the Patriots. The tight end revealed that he is switching back to being a Buffalo Bills fan, during an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game
The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs
Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation. The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival Among Teams Interested In Derek Carr
The New York Jets might be looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and one potential candidate reportedly has piqued their interest. Derek Carr is expected to be either released or traded by the Las Vegas Raiders by Feb. 15, according to multiple reports. And although the 31-year-old might not be a championship-caliber signal-caller, he still is good enough to make a big difference for a team that’s passable quarterback play away from being in contention.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed with High-Ankle Sprain
A high-ankle sprain would keep most players out for a few weeks. But not Patrick Mahomes. Despite the injury, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has committed to suiting up for next week’s AFC Championship game. Mahomes was taken out in the first half of Saturday’s win against the Jacksonville...
Julian Edelman In Awe Of This ‘Insane’ George Kittle Catch
George Kittle made the catch of the NFL playoffs Sunday in San Francisco. Julian Edelman, who knows a thing or two about circus catches, was thoroughly impressed. During the third quarter of the 49ers’ divisional-round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle hauled in an incredible reception that bounced first off his outstretched right hand and then off his facemask. He eventually corraled it and slipped a hit from cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 30-yard gain.
Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?
Tom Brady has a decision to make regarding his NFL playing career, and some of his teammates believe he’s going to jump ship. The quarterback will be a free agent once the new league year begins after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and having led them to a Super Bowl title in his first campaign.
