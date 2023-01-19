ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NESN

How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bills’ Problems May Be Escalating With Reported Stefon Diggs Fit

Dropping out of the NFL playoffs for a third consecutive season is bad enough, but the Buffalo Bills may have a bigger problem on their hands after Stefon Diggs’ reported reaction to their latest playoff defeat. The Bills, who entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed and...
NESN

Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win

Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Trade From Packers ‘Very Real Scenario’

There will be a lot of NFL quarterbacks looking for a new home this offseason. Might Aaron Rodgers be among them?. Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers has been questioned (with good reason) the last few seasons. But the QB noted ahead of the 2022 campaign that he would definitely retire as a member of the Pack after signing a contract extension last March.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Brett Maher Was So Bad In Warmups That Jerry Jones Went Onto Field

Nobody wants to be Brett Maher right now. The Dallas Cowboys kicker put on a disastrous performance in last Monday’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing a record four consecutive extra-point attempts. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys elected to not elevate practice squad kicker (and former New England Patriot) Tristan Vizcaino for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco.
NESN

Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game

The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs

Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation. The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival Among Teams Interested In Derek Carr

The New York Jets might be looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and one potential candidate reportedly has piqued their interest. Derek Carr is expected to be either released or traded by the Las Vegas Raiders by Feb. 15, according to multiple reports. And although the 31-year-old might not be a championship-caliber signal-caller, he still is good enough to make a big difference for a team that’s passable quarterback play away from being in contention.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed with High-Ankle Sprain

A high-ankle sprain would keep most players out for a few weeks. But not Patrick Mahomes. Despite the injury, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has committed to suiting up for next week’s AFC Championship game. Mahomes was taken out in the first half of Saturday’s win against the Jacksonville...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Julian Edelman In Awe Of This ‘Insane’ George Kittle Catch

George Kittle made the catch of the NFL playoffs Sunday in San Francisco. Julian Edelman, who knows a thing or two about circus catches, was thoroughly impressed. During the third quarter of the 49ers’ divisional-round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle hauled in an incredible reception that bounced first off his outstretched right hand and then off his facemask. He eventually corraled it and slipped a hit from cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 30-yard gain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Will QB Return To Bucs For 2023 NFL Season?

Tom Brady has a decision to make regarding his NFL playing career, and some of his teammates believe he’s going to jump ship. The quarterback will be a free agent once the new league year begins after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and having led them to a Super Bowl title in his first campaign.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

