People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Bustle

Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace For $197,453

Another day, another brush with iconic fashion pieces for Kim Kardashian. The billionaire purchased a necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana, according to TMZ. The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is adorned with diamonds and square-cut amethysts and hangs on a long string of pearls. Kardashian reportedly bought the necklace for $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 18, a higher price tag than the $144,000 estimate Forbes reported in December. Bustle received confirmation that Kardashian did buy the necklace.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Yeezy Architect Have Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye West isn't just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he's also married to her -- they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She's also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we've recently seen.
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer

Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing."Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICSThe Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after...
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
netflixjunkie.com

Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West

Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
