Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
thesource.com
Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Bustle
Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace For $197,453
Another day, another brush with iconic fashion pieces for Kim Kardashian. The billionaire purchased a necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana, according to TMZ. The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is adorned with diamonds and square-cut amethysts and hangs on a long string of pearls. Kardashian reportedly bought the necklace for $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 18, a higher price tag than the $144,000 estimate Forbes reported in December. Bustle received confirmation that Kardashian did buy the necklace.
Kim Kardashian’s Natural Hair Revealed in Gone-Viral TikTok with Daughter North
Kim Kardashian’s natural hair — without extensions — was revealed in a now viral TikTok video with her daughter North. The video, posted on Christmas Eve, shows Kim and North lip syncing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in their pajamas. In the clip, Kim’s...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
TMZ.com
Kanye West and Yeezy Architect Have Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye West isn't just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he's also married to her -- they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she's worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She's also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we've recently seen.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Prince Harry's memoir Spare is knocked off the Australian charts by a children's book
'Who'd have thought decent financial advice would outperform frostbitten todgers?' a publishing source said, referring to one of the more notorious tales from Harry's book
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'
Prince Harry was unimpressed during his trip to view the historic home of rock and roll royalty Elvis Presley, according to his recently released memoir, "Spare."
Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer
Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing."Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICSThe Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
netflixjunkie.com
Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West
Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough breaks silence on her death with touching throwback photo
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her mom following her death earlier this month. The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was 54.
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 1