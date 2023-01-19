ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Remember When Scott Borchetta Said Luke Combs Wasn’t A True Headliner? That Did NOT Age Well…

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

With the news that Luke Combs will be launching a 16-country world tour this year, as well as his fourth career studio album (two in less than a year), it got me thinking about this conversation from back in 2019…

In an interview with HITS Daily Double, Scott Borchetta opened up on the state of country music, particularly the genre’s young stars, arguing that country music doesn’t have any true headliners under the age of 30, except of course for his own Big Machine artist, Thomas Rhett.

“Thomas Rhett is arguably the only headliner in his 20s. Luke Combs will be 28, and he has a fighting chance of being a true headliner. Turning 26 this year will be Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

We don’t have one artist under 25 making headlining impact. Huge opportunity. No one’s in their early 20s, not since Taylor. Look what she did for the format.

And I think there can be another Dixie Chicks/ShaniaTwain/Taylor moment.”

Excuse me for one second…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbpxF_0kK8zXQu00

And I know Scott was just trying to pump up his boy Thomas Rhett, but at the time, Luke was literally headlining an arena tour, performing at some of the SAME EXACT ARENAS that Thomas Rhett was playing.

Fighting chance? What’s the definition of fighting chance? “A small possibility to succeed or overcome a situation.” Small possibility? LOL…

Throw in the streaming numbers, album sales, and all the chart records that Luke was crushing at the time and you have Luke wiping the floor with Thomas Rhett… and just about everybody else in the business.

Now fast forward to today…

Luke Combs won an Entertainer of the Year award 2021 AND 2022, not to mention he’s been packing some NFL stadiums along the way… him and Morgan Wallen are the two biggest things in country music at the moment, and Morgan won’t be turning 30 until May.

Needless to say, Scott’s assessment of country music and it’s young headliners did NOT age well…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March

Luke Combs is wasting no time getting back in the studio.

In fact, it’s been less than 7 months since the release of his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up, and number 4 is already on the horizon.

Announced today, Luke revealed that his next project is set to drop in March.

Luke’s been one of the busiest guys in the business in the past few years, but it’s VERY rare that an artist puts out two albums in less than a year. Hell, in the mainstream, within two years is a pretty quick turnaround.

Nevertheless, Luke has promised fans an 18-song album coming March 24th.

And I have a feeling it’ll be called Getting Old, a play off of his song “Growin’ Up & Getting Old.”

Remember, his last album was titled Growin’ Up.

Luke has been teasing a number of new songs lately, ones that he’s written since the release of his last album, as well as some hidden gems that didn’t make the cut.

We know he has a number of good songs waiting to find their home on an album, although many will probably never see the light of day, save for the occasional live show or acoustic video.

That said, Luke Combs has always been a man of the people, taking care of his fans as well as anybody in country music. It remains to be seen what kind of songs will make this record, or if there will be some kind of special angle to it, but either way, when you have the kind of momentum Luke Combs has right now (and has had for the past few years), the hell with the so-called release reschedule… crank that stuff out.

I just hope we get “Joe” on there:

The post Remember When Scott Borchetta Said Luke Combs Wasn’t A True Headliner? That Did NOT Age Well… first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bustle

Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good

Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

260K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy