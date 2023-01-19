Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin Has Been At The Practice Facility “Almost Daily”

A couple of weeks back, all eyes were on the status of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ safety who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter of Monday Night Football.

It has truly been a miracle story, considering Hamlin had to be brought back to life on the field, and then once again when he got back to the hospital.

In only a few days, the 24-year-old regained consciousness, was able to write messages to doctors, family, and friends as he was still on the breathing tube, and ultimately was able to remove the breathing tube and communicate vocally.

Not to mention, it was awesome to see the whole nation come together in sending their thoughts and prayers to the former University of Pittsburgh standout.

He has since been released from the hospital and was able to return home, and now, according to TMZ, Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that Hamlin has been at the practice facility “almost daily,” trying to work his way back onto the field.

McDermott made the announcement in a Wednesday chat with media members, and has recovered so much to the point where he’s:

“Just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine.”

The head coach continued:

“It’s limited just overall. Just getting himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

Although he hasn’t’ been able to attend a game, he’s been watching “intently” from home, and even tweeted out his thoughts during the Bills’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

It’s still unclear if he’ll be on the sidelines for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but it’s honestly just great to see the strides he’s made so far.

It truly has been a miracle to see the guy go from practically dead, to almost getting back into a normal routine in only a two-and-a-half week span.

McDermott rounded out the conversation by saying:

“(He’s) just kind of getting himself… dipping his toe back in here, and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”