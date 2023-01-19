Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Ready Pet GO! Berea Animal Rescue visits 3News
The Berea Animal Rescue visited 3News with Freeway. Freeway can be adopted from the Berea Animal Rescue.
'She's doing a whole lot better. It's going to be some time" | 8-year-old recovering after four family members killed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — 8 year old Eyanna was shot along with her family. All four of them died, but she is currently making a recovery, so much so a close family friend says today the girl who is a big fan of TikTok was dancing Saturday. Prayers, balloons and candles...
‘Perennials’ is a perfect term for those who have lived long, but have more to give
I was also inspired by letter writer Robert Brownlee’s thoughts on aging (”'Elderly’ does a disservice to people with much to offer,“ Jan. 14). I am in his “age group.” For years, I have been fighting my own war against the words that seem to lump us into a boring group of humans.
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows. Police were unable to locate the suspect’s car in the area and doorbell video footage of the incident was not viewable.
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Rocky River woman tells story of how a flight back to Cleveland turned serious
Earlier this month, a Rocky River woman was killing time during a layover in Denver on her way home to Cleveland However, grabbing a drink at the bar turned into a scary situation.
Man told officer he was going to break into his dad’s house, kicks the window: North Ridgeville police blotter
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Exploring Ohio: Angels Haven Horse Rescue
GRAFTON, Ohio — An organization in Grafton is dedicated to the rescue of horses and enhancing the lives of the people who come in contact with them. Angels Haven Horse Rescue is celebrating 17 years this March. “It’s as important to rescue the horse as it is to give...
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
