Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
Power Outage: Hundreds without power along Bechelli in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 11:31 PM:. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on Jan. 26. Check back for updates. -- BREAKING,...
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to fire at Paint Mart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 11:30 PM:. Firefighters remain at the scene of a commercial structure fire at Pain Mart, or Paint Marts, on Larkspur Ln. in Redding. KRCR's Chief Photographer Adam McAllister is currently at scene and says Larkspur is currently closed from E Cypress Avenue to Merchant Street while fire personnel work in the area.
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
Local witnesses early-morning shooting at MLK Jr. Park in Redding, police investigating
REDDING, Calif. — A shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Jessica Bebee lives nearby the park and witnessed the incident from her window. She told KRCR the scary situation definitely made her anxious. "It definitely gave me some anxiety. I,...
Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
Two adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting at park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two men and a teenager were arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Redding. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to a local hospital after 56-year-old Yaw Boafo showed up with a gunshot wound.
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
A forever toll for Zogg Fire victims
Survivors of the deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County say the burnt scenery serves as a daily reminder of a traumatic series of events on September 27, 2020. They are hoping PG&E will stand trial for their involvement in the fire.
Redding family who lost home and six pets in a fire shares a message of hope
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding family who lost their home and six pets in a house fire last week is just beginning the recovery process. The fire happened last Friday, on Jan. 20, 2023. Shanna Krack and Robert Atkinson were finally able to begin sifting through the debris of their home on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
