Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area

(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man critically injured in Appleton shooting

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial begins for former student accused of stabbing police officer

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A trial is starting this week for a man who allegedly stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School. Jury selection took place Monday for Grant Fuhrman. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial date set for Neenah murder suspect

OSHKOSH (WLUK) - An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a Neenah tavern....
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police investigating dead dog found in dumpster

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A dog was found deceased inside a dumpster in Oshkosh. Officers were dispatched to the multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The dog is described as female, tan in color and is possibly a terrier mix. At this time, officers...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges

APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac apartments

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from outside a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee native Robin Mueller sworn in as city's first female police chief

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department's assistant police chief, became the city's first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city's first female police officer. She was sworn in following the recognition...
KEWAUNEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton's College Avenue could see lane changes in the near future

APPLETON (WLUK) -- College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle. Engineers say it...
APPLETON, WI

