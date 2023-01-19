Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Brown County investigators seeking identity of burglary suspect in surveillance video
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff's Office released a video of a potential burglary suspect. Deputies are asking the public to help identify the individual in the video. The burglary took place at a business in Howard. No other details, including the date, time, name of the business and...
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Fox11online.com
Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
Fox11online.com
Man critically injured in Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
Fox11online.com
Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
Fox11online.com
Trial begins for former student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A trial is starting this week for a man who allegedly stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School. Jury selection took place Monday for Grant Fuhrman. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
Fox11online.com
Trial date set for Neenah murder suspect
OSHKOSH (WLUK) - An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a Neenah tavern....
Fox11online.com
Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department rescues 2 dogs during kitchen fire in Allouez home
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Two dogs are safe after an Allouez kitchen fire Wednesday night, thanks to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. GBMFD said it received a call around 8:15 p.m. about fire alarms going off in a home on Boyd Street. The department says crews arrived within five minutes...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating dead dog found in dumpster
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A dog was found deceased inside a dumpster in Oshkosh. Officers were dispatched to the multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The dog is described as female, tan in color and is possibly a terrier mix. At this time, officers...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
Fox11online.com
Second teen dies as a result of Fond du Lac County crash, school says
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A second teen has died as a result of a weekend crash. St. Mary's Springs Academy notified parents Wednesday that Tommy Koenigs died. He was a sophomore at the school. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed Koenigs' death. According to an...
Fox11online.com
Steven Avery's attorney points finger at alternate suspect in latest motion
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Steven Avery’s attorney again pointed the finger at an alternate suspect for the murder of Teresa Halbach, and insists Avery did not get a fair trial, in the latest motion filed with the court. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer's murder....
Fox11online.com
Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac apartments
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from outside a...
Fox11online.com
School, sports teams support families of teens in Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch died Saturday...
Fox11online.com
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit...
Fox11online.com
Community comes together after deadly Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side of...
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee native Robin Mueller sworn in as city's first female police chief
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department's assistant police chief, became the city's first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city's first female police officer. She was sworn in following the recognition...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's College Avenue could see lane changes in the near future
APPLETON (WLUK) -- College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle. Engineers say it...
