(WLUK) -- It's a day to celebrate Wisconsin's most famous product!. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day. According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, if the state were a country, it would rank fourth in the world in cheese production. Wisconsin produced 3.47 billion pounds of cheese in 2021, tops in the U.S. Of that, about 40,000 pounds annually comes from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Babcock Dairy Plant.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO