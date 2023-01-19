ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

HERMAN, Wis. (AP) --A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Happy National Cheese Lover's Day! Here's how to celebrate

(WLUK) -- It's a day to celebrate Wisconsin's most famous product!. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day. According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, if the state were a country, it would rank fourth in the world in cheese production. Wisconsin produced 3.47 billion pounds of cheese in 2021, tops in the U.S. Of that, about 40,000 pounds annually comes from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Babcock Dairy Plant.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
GREEN BAY, WI

