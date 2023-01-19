Read full article on original website
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) --A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind...
Happy National Cheese Lover's Day! Here's how to celebrate
(WLUK) -- It's a day to celebrate Wisconsin's most famous product!. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day. According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, if the state were a country, it would rank fourth in the world in cheese production. Wisconsin produced 3.47 billion pounds of cheese in 2021, tops in the U.S. Of that, about 40,000 pounds annually comes from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Babcock Dairy Plant.
Wisconsin We Energies crews in California help save a woman in a crash
(WLUK) -- A Wisconsin We Energies crew did more than just help restore power in California after a series of strong storms, they saved a woman's life. The crew was part of a 50-person team of We Energies and WPS employees sent to the central part of the sunshine state earlier this month.
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
Levy Scores Season-High 21 points as Green Bay Earns 71-54 Victory over Robert Morris
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sydney Levy scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Green Bay women's basketball team over the Robert Morris Colonials 71-54 at home Sunday afternoon. The Phoenix (15-4, 8-2 HL) had two other players in double figures. Bailey Butler added 16 points and five assists,...
Bond set at $1M for Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed one person and injured multiple others last weekend in Fond du Lac County. Brian A. Sippel, 56, is facing multiple felony charges, including as...
One teen dead, two others injured in one-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) – One teen is dead and two others suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Township of Taycheedah. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 3:25 a.m. for the crash on Golf Course Drive, east of Taft Road.
