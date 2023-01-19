Rep. Jen Kiggans to serve on House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Newly-elected Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02) has been selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC).

The Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03), has exclusive jurisdiction over defense policy, ongoing military operations, the organization and reform of the Department of Defense, counter-drug programs, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, joint interoperability, the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, Department of Energy nonproliferation programs, and detainee affairs and policy.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to represent Virginia’s Second District on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Congresswoman Kiggans.

Kiggans herself was winged as a Navy helicopter pilot in 1995 and served for a total of 10 years, flying H-46 and H-3 helicopters while completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.