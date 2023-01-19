Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect dead following armed home invasion in Wisconsin, investigation into officer involved shooting begins
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident stemming from a home invasion in Dunn County on Saturday. Authorities say that a man, who allegedly stole a vehicle after an armed home invasion in which...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
mygateway.news
John Robey of Elmwood dies after being struck by haybales
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, WI – On Saturday January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject that was struck and injured by falling haybales on Cty Tk S near 530th Avenue, in Rock Elm Township. It was determined a 1998...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
twincitieslive.com
Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces
POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
visitwinona.com
Four Winona coffee shops make best cafes list in southern Minnesota
KRFO Radio made an announcement on National Gourmet Coffee Day that 4 Winona coffee shops made their list of best popular and gourmet coffee shops in Southern Minnesota. The list includes Blooming Grounds Coffee House which is “known for its coffee, occasional live music, and just a friendly and relaxing atmosphere!” The Acoustic Cafe roasts beans on site and serves a a cup of coffee with a sandwich made with homemade bread. The Blue Heron Coffee House serves specialty drinks including Cafe Miel and Cafe Creme Brule along with a breakfast and lunch menu that is made with local and organic ingredients. Mugby Junction serves both cold and hot coffee and also has kombucha on tap.
Comments / 0