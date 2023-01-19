ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

Small Business Spotlight: Thai Express

Like many of the restaurants and cafes around the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus, it’s easy to walk past them every day without noticing them. However, taking some time to slow down and pay attention to what’s around you can always be beneficial, especially when it comes to food. With a long stop on W. McMillan Street on the west side of campus, you’ll likely smell the sizzling chicken or see the bustling movement inside the windows of Thai Express.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Green at UC: DAAP fashion program plans to promote fashion sustainability

Stories that are part of the "Green at UC" series have been contributed in part by the University of Cincinnati environmental reporting class. Clare Wilker is a second-year student in the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) fashion program at the University of Cincinnati (UC), the owner of saveyourselffashion and an environmental activist. The basis of her work is sustainability, specifically the repurposing of clothes and materials through upcycling – the process of transforming wasted materials into something unique and of higher quality. Wilker not only utilizes her social media platform to promote her small business but also to bring attention to environmental and social justice issues.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Men’s basketball hits three-game win streak in defeat of USF

The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team defeated South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday, putting the Bearcats at 14-6, 5-2 in American Athletic Conference play. Both David DeJulius and Landers Nolley III scored 21 points. “I thought we played really good basketball the first 30 minutes,” said Wes Miller,...
