Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’
Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
The Memphis product rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards in 2022.
Watch: NFL Twitter Reacts to Cowboys’ Bizarre Last Play vs. 49ers
That didn’t work out at all.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
WUSA
Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led...
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'
PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
WUSA
End of the road | Jags fall 27-20 at the Chiefs, finish the season with 10-9 record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An amazing 2022-23 season for the Jags came to an end Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as they fell to the Chiefs 27-20. The game was tight for all four quarters, but a late fumble and interception allowed the Chiefs to hang on for the win and move on to the AFC Championship game.
Comments / 0