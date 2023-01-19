The Oesper Collections in History of Chemistry carry on Ralph E. Oesper's legacy at UC

Stories that are part of the "Green at UC" series have been contributed in part by the University of Cincinnati environmental reporting class. Clare Wilker is a second-year student in the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) fashion program at the University of Cincinnati (UC), the owner of saveyourselffashion and an environmental activist. The basis of her work is sustainability, specifically the repurposing of clothes and materials through upcycling – the process of transforming wasted materials into something unique and of higher quality. Wilker not only utilizes her social media platform to promote her small business but also to bring attention to environmental and social justice issues.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO