Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in carEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
2023 MLK Brunch & Celebration on 1/14Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
WSPY NEWS
Smoking light fixture at restaurant leads to fire department response in Oswego
A smoking light fixture at the TGI Fridays restaurant in Oswego led to a response by the Oswego Fire Protection District Friday night. The district says that the restaurant staff had the situation under control by the time firefighters arrived on scene to check the building out and no further action was needed. It happened at around 10:30.
Avondale residents fed up after stunt drivers take over empty parking lot | VIDEO
A neighbor shared cell phone video showing cars performing illegal and dangerous stunts in the parking lot around midnight in Avondale.
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elgin, IL
Elgin in Kane County, Illinois, is a historical city in the northwest suburbs of Chicago filled with charm, culture, and plenty of activities to keep you entertained. Whether you're visiting for the day or longer, plenty of attractions will keep you busy. But what most people appreciate about Elgin is...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
Algonquin Apartments tenants sue Mac Properties over power failure and three-week building closure
Current and former tenants of the two Algonquin Apartment buildings that suffered a major power failure during a sub-zero cold snap last month have filed a class-action lawsuit against property manager Mac Properties. The Dec. 23 power outage knocked out the two towers’ water, electricity and heat for nearly three...
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out
Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
100fmrockford.com
Designer clothing retailer moving from downtown Rockford into Edgebrook shopping center
ROCKFORD — A downtown retailer of designer clothing, shoes, jewelry and other fashion accessories plans to move from Block 5 to space inside the Edgebrook shopping center. Eurostyle+, 510 E. State St., plans to fill the space formerly occupied by The Gaming Goat at Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Road. The move comes as 510 Threads, a retailer located on the front half of the downtown building Eurostyle+ occupies, plans to close and lease the entire 4,000-square-foot space to Salvaged by Sonya.
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
