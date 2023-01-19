Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.

