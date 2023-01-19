Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
WTOP
A first of its kind for Marriott in Reston
Marriott will open a first-of-its-kind, dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center. The Donohoe Companies has finalized $74.4 million in construction financing with Artemis Real Estate Partners for the project. When completed, the double-branded Marriott high-rise with have a total of 267 rooms, a shared lobby,...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
theburn.com
After brief comeback, Leesburg’s Cocina on Market shuts down
Cocina on Market — a one-time Mexican restaurant in downtown Leesburg — has decided to pull the plug after five years in business. The announcement was made via social media. “We have made the difficult decision, one that is best for our family and business, and that is...
Inside Nova
End of the road looms for coin collection along Dulles Toll Road
The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
restonnow.com
Reston Association’s lakes equity group seeks member
A new workgroup focused on ensuring the equitable enjoyment of Reston’s lakes for all is seeking members. Formed on Dec. 15 by Reston Association’s Board of Directors, the Lakes Equity Work Group aims to “maximize the enjoyment of Reston’s four man-made lakes for all RA members, their families and friends,” according to a release by RA.
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
restonnow.com
Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
Washingtonian.com
14 Dining Spots to Check Out for Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week
Alexandria kicks off Winter Restaurant Week today, January 20, and participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus at $25, $35, or $45 per person. Want to take advantage? Here are some of the best-looking options:. 1103 King St. The laidback beer garden is offering a three-course dinner menu, and...
theburn.com
Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg
Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Stressed Out? Let These Resorts Give You the Spa Treatment
I’ve reached the age where I’ve seen enough fancy hotels that it takes a lot to impress me. Keswick Hall is something special. My visit to the resort near Charlottesville was a long time coming. I first heard about it in the ’90s from a friend’s well-to-do parents, who’d often snag a room there when visiting their daughter at UVA, and promised myself I would check it out one day.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
