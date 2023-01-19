Kansas City Chiefs will play an international NFL game in 2023. Here’s what we know

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Germany during the 2023 regular season, as the NFL announced five teams Thursday that are set to play in the league’s International Games.

KC will play in either Munich or Frankfurt, two cities the NFL previously said would host 2023 games. The time, date and opponent have not yet been announced, though fans can register their interest to purchase tickets at the NFL’s International Games site .

“We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a release. “Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany.”

The Chiefs have been participating in the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which allows teams to secure international marketing rights in countries outside the United States. That relationship set up the Chiefs’ fourth-round draft pick last season — cornerback Joshua Williams — being announced by German soccer great Oliver Bierhoff live in Munich, Germany. Fans also did the Tomahawk Chop behind Bierhoff.

Early signs were pointing to the Chiefs playing a 2023 game in Germany . One of them was a billboard near the Munich airport that featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with an announcement “Coming Soon” in November.

“We are incredibly excited to put the Kansas City Chiefs and all of Chiefs Kingdom on the international stage with a Germany game in 2023,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a release. “We’ve aggressively pursued this opportunity because we know how passionate German fans are about NFL football and we’re committed to the international growth of the game as well as our brand.”

KC has played two previous international games: in 2015 against the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in England and 2019 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. The Chiefs won both those contests.

The NFL also announced Thursday that New England will play a 2023 game in Germany, while Buffalo, Tennessee and Jacksonville will travel to play in London next season.