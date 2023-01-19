ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs will play an international NFL game in 2023. Here’s what we know

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpNQQ_0kK8x9eN00

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Germany during the 2023 regular season, as the NFL announced five teams Thursday that are set to play in the league’s International Games.

KC will play in either Munich or Frankfurt, two cities the NFL previously said would host 2023 games. The time, date and opponent have not yet been announced, though fans can register their interest to purchase tickets at the NFL’s International Games site .

“We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a release. “Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany.”

The Chiefs have been participating in the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which allows teams to secure international marketing rights in countries outside the United States. That relationship set up the Chiefs’ fourth-round draft pick last season — cornerback Joshua Williams — being announced by German soccer great Oliver Bierhoff live in Munich, Germany. Fans also did the Tomahawk Chop behind Bierhoff.

Early signs were pointing to the Chiefs playing a 2023 game in Germany . One of them was a billboard near the Munich airport that featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with an announcement “Coming Soon” in November.

“We are incredibly excited to put the Kansas City Chiefs and all of Chiefs Kingdom on the international stage with a Germany game in 2023,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a release. “We’ve aggressively pursued this opportunity because we know how passionate German fans are about NFL football and we’re committed to the international growth of the game as well as our brand.”

KC has played two previous international games: in 2015 against the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in England and 2019 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. The Chiefs won both those contests.

The NFL also announced Thursday that New England will play a 2023 game in Germany, while Buffalo, Tennessee and Jacksonville will travel to play in London next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game

The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
796
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy