Climate has been changing for 4.5 billion years. 5 major Ice Ages and in between those Ice Ages, guess what? Yup, Global Warming. The ice caps have melted and reformed many times. North America has several times been covered in ice. Poles at one time were tropical. We're still actually coming out of the most recent Ice Age, thus the warming trend. Warming, caused by the Greenhouse Effect, is 97% caused by Water Vapor (which forms clouds). Of the remaining 3% only a small portion is CO2. Most of that CO2 is natural (oceanic biological interaction, volcanoes, decaying matter, etc) - very little is 'man made'. Even if we could stop and recall 100% of all man made CO2 since the start of the Industrial Revolution (it's about 0.25% of the Greenhouse Effect) it would have a negligible impact on our changing climate; and we'd be living in caves eating bugs. The global forces are tremendous compared to any part man could possibly play. These are facts pls don't buy the media hype.
