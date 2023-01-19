Read full article on original website
Related
LSU's Angel Reese Blocked a Shot While Holding Her Own Sneaker in Her Other Hand
VIDEO: Angel Reese blocks a shot with one shoe.
Dillon Brooks Called Shannon Sharpe a 'Blogger'
Dillon Brooks reacts to Shannon Sharpe incident.
Shannon Sharpe Had a Heated Confrontation With the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's Dad
VIDEO: Shannon Sharpe versus Tee Morant and the Grizzlies courtside during the Lakers game.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Fought at AT&T Stadium Watch Party After Loss to 49ers
Cowboys fans brawled after losing to the 49ers.
George Kittle Just Made An Absolutely Ridiculous Catch
George Kittle made a ridiculous catch to spark the 49ers.
Dalton Schultz Blew Two Huge Plays Late Against the 49ers
Dalton Schultz cost the Cowboys with two terrible plays late.
Mel Kiper's Will Levis Spin Is An All-Timer
Will Levis has his backers as the NFL Draft approaches. Mel Kiper is at the front of that line as the ESPN analyst has the Kentucky product atop his quarterback board, clocking in as the third-best prospect overall. Others are far higher on Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but have yet to achieve the lofty guru status Kiper enjoys. And look, I don't have an informed opinion because breaking down the All-22 doesn't fit into the daily schedule. It does seem a bit weird, though, to hear the spin Kiper offered during a recent hit.
Michael Irvin Gives Screaming Pep Talks to Pictures of Cowboys Players
Michael Irvin is on one again.
Please, No More Table Tennis Anecdotes From NFL Locker Rooms
Breaking news: NFL players play ping-pong.
Nick Sirianni Not Too Busy Winning Football Games to Criticize Local Sports Radio Hosts
Nick Sirianni goes after local radio hosts.
Roundup: David Crosby Dead at 81; U.S. Reaches Debt Limit; Mike Brey Stepping Down at Notre Dame
David Crosby died at 81, the U.S. reached its debt limit, Mike Brey is stepping down at Notre Dame and more in the Roundup.
Horrific Warriors-Cavs Basketball Footage Not Suitable For Any Audience
The Golden State Warriors played Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Technically. The Warriors' win will be counted in the standings and used to determine playoff seeding in both of the conferences even though most of the best players did not suit up. Christmas was retroactively ruined. Absent the All-Stars and other...
Joe Burrow Takes Shot at NFL Over AFC Championship Game Ticket Presale
Joe Burrow has a message for the NFL over neutral site AFC Championship Game ticket presale.
Nick Sirianni Knows He Shouldn't Compare Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan, Does It Anyway
Nick Sirianni with high praise for Jalen Hurts.
Bills-Bengals Looks Awesome in the Snow
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals today with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. The weather gods smiled upon the viewers and se
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0