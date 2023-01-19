ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

France's Macron vows to press ahead with pension reforms that will raise the retirement age, despite massive protests

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — France’s Macron vows to press ahead with pension reforms that will raise the retirement age, despite massive protests.

Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An investigation into a private investment firm in Jamaica where $12.7 million belonging to sprinter Usain Bolt is missing has sparked criticism over the government’s handling of the case, with one top official forced to resign amid one of the largest fraud scandals to hit the Caribbean island.
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived Sunday in Algeria for a low-key two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy with help from the gas-rich North African country. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Like all ranking visitors, Meloni’s first stop was laying a wreath at the Monument of Martyrs. The monument on a hilltop overlooking the capital commemorates Algerians who died winning the country’s independence from France in 1962. The Italian leader also planned to visit an Italian naval ship at the port of Algiers.
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister on Monday replaced the governor of the country’s Central Bank following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar, the state news agency reported. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made the move after the governor, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, told him he no...
Top Asian News 7:23 a.m. GMT

Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate. TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength. Kishida’s government in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that makes a break from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.
Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting

CAIRO (AP) — A handful of top Arab diplomats met Sunday in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to...
Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed to boost defense spending by more than a third through 2030 and to “transform” France’s nuclear-armed military, to better face evolving threats and take into account the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros (nearly $450 billion) in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025. The money would notably go to modernizing France’s nuclear arsenal, boosting intelligence spending by 60%, doubling the number of military reservists, reinforcing cyberdefense and developing more remote-controlled weapons.
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she’s in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Visitors to Lusaka arriving at the...
Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday. El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia’s president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made...
AP PHOTOS: East Asia marks Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

BEIJING (AP) — From Jakarta to Seoul, Bangkok to Beijing, people in Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, a time to gather with family, reconnect with friends and indulge in food and drink. Each year in the Chinese zodiac is believed to bear the characteristics of its namesake animal, with the Year of the Rabbit considered one of calm and contemplation — a good time to form partnerships and, for many, hopefully start making money again.
Ukrainians wrap up landmine clearance exercises in Cambodia

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers on Friday wrapped up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world’s most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is...
