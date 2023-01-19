The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Astellas Pharma to resume testing of its gene therapy for the rare and inherited metabolic disorder known as Pompe disease. The regulator stopped an early-stage study of the treatment in June over safety concerns after a patient developed mild nerve damage. That hold has been lifted, Astellas said in a statement Friday, and the company is now working to complete “clinical and regulatory activities necessary to resume dosing” in the trial.

