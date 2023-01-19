Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
MySanAntonio
Lilly's donanemab fails to get early FDA approval for Alzheimer's
Eli Lilly's bid for accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's therapy donanemab was rejected by U.S. regulators, an unexpected setback for the drugmaker. The Food and Drug Administration sent the company a complete response letter saying it would not give the early approval for the drug because not enough patients on the trial had received it for a full 12 months, Lilly said Thursday in a statement.
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
Zacks.com
Intercept's (ICPT) NDA for NASH Treatment Accepted By FDA
ICPT - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted the company’s new drug application (NDA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) that seeks accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The FDA indicated that it considers this a complete Class 2...
MedicalXpress
Nab-paclitaxel does not extend biliary tract cancer survival, but may benefit some
Adding nab-paclitaxel to a standard treatment of gemcitabine plus cisplatin does not significantly extend median overall survival (OS) time for patients with advanced biliary tract cancers, although it may provide a benefit for subsets of patients with locally advanced disease or gallbladder adenocarcinoma. These results are from the phase 3...
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
Healthline
Can Multiple Myeloma Cause Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Counts)?
Multiple myeloma causes an overgrowth of cancerous plasma cells in your bone marrow. When these cancerous cells crowd out the healthy cells in your bone marrow, thrombocytopenia can occur. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the plasma cells of your bone marrow. Plasma cells are a kind...
biopharmadive.com
Roche says Tecentriq immunotherapy reduces risk of liver cancer recurrence
Combining Roche’s cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq with the company’s older medicine Avastin helped people with liver cancer live longer without relapsing after surgery compared to no treatment, Roche said Thursday. The company claimed it’s the first time such a drug combination has shown a benefit in this setting.
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
targetedonc.com
First-Line Nivolumab/Chemo Remains SOC in Advanced Gastric/GEJ/Esophageal Cancer
CheckMate-649 study findings continue to support frontline nivolumab and chemotherapy for patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma. Updated findings from the phase 3 CheckMate-649 study (NCT02872116) continue to support the combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy as frontline treatment for patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer,...
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
targetedonc.com
CheckMate 648 trial of Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemo in ESCC Continues to Show Survival Benefit
Nivolumab with chemotherapy or ipilimumab continued to have a clinically meaningful survival benefit vs with chemotherapy alone in patients with treatment-naïve advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) with either chemotherapy or ipilimumab (Yervoy) continued to show a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit vs chemotherapy...
biopharmadive.com
FDA lifts hold on Astellas gene therapy for Pompe disease
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Astellas Pharma to resume testing of its gene therapy for the rare and inherited metabolic disorder known as Pompe disease. The regulator stopped an early-stage study of the treatment in June over safety concerns after a patient developed mild nerve damage. That hold has been lifted, Astellas said in a statement Friday, and the company is now working to complete “clinical and regulatory activities necessary to resume dosing” in the trial.
ajmc.com
Interstitial Lung Abnormalities Impact OS in NSCLC Patients Receiving CRT, Adjuvant Durvalumab
Pretreatment interstitial lung abnormalities were associated with worse overall and cause-specific survival in Japanese patients receiving chemoradiotherapy followed by adjuvant durvalumab for locally advanced non–small-cell lung cancer. The presence of pretreatment interstitial lung abnormality (ILA) was associated with shorter overall survival (OS) in a study of Asian patients receiving...
targetedonc.com
HER-Vaxx Prolongs Survival for Patients with HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
Findings from the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial showed HER-Vaxx plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to improve survival in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Findings from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial (NCT02795988) showed treatment with HER-Vaxx (IMU-131) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to elicit a statistically significant...
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
targetedonc.com
Available Systemic Therapy Options for Patients with MMR-Proficient Metastatic Endometrial Cancer
An expert details the currently available systemic therapies for patients with MMR-proficient metastatic endometrial cancer who experienced recurrent disease after platinum-based chemotherapy. Case History. June 2021. A 71-year-old postmenopausal woman presented with intermittent uterine bleeding, increased urinary frequency, and cramping over the past 6 months. She noted that she underwent...
