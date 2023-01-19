Read full article on original website
Why Astronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 87.9% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 459.7 million, which is 2481.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. Astronics ATRO...
Foot Locker Is In Short Squeeze Territory, Stock Is Presenting A Buy Says Analyst
Athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker, Inc FL had a strong 2022, booking $8.96 billion in revenue along with $893 million in earnings. An analysis of Foot Locker's valuation metrics revealed the company presented a compelling investment opportunity, according to Gianni Di Poce. The Foot Locker Analyst: Di Poce...
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Starts Selling Shares Of JD.com For First Time In 6 Months
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management now holds 150,318 shares of JD.com. JD.com's ADRs have risen about 62% since their lows in October 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has resumed selling its shares of JD.com Inc JD for the first time since July 2022. On Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday
SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gain As Q4 Earnings Season Kicks Off: What's Next For The Markets?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY ended the week higher as investors digest a series of big tech layoff announcements. On Wednesday, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN announced it will be laying off more than 18,000 workers and Microsoft Corp MSFT said it is cutting 10,000 jobs. Google parent company Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL also announced 12,000 layoffs on Friday as the technology sector continues to prioritize cost cutting in a difficult macroeconomic environment.
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst
Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 5.78% to $0.73....
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Earnings Preview: SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial SMBK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmartFinancial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. SmartFinancial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
