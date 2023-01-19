Read full article on original website
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Apple Defies Tech Industry-Wide Massive Layoffs: Here's How Cupertino Is Avoiding Job Cuts
Many of the big techs have announced the elimination of thousands of positions as they grapple with shrinking toplines. The latest tech titan to join the league was Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOG, with CEO Sundar Pichai shooting off an email to employees to notify them of the planned job cuts.
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Starts Selling Shares Of JD.com For First Time In 6 Months
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management now holds 150,318 shares of JD.com. JD.com's ADRs have risen about 62% since their lows in October 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has resumed selling its shares of JD.com Inc JD for the first time since July 2022. On Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation...
Bitcoin Up 27% Since Gold Bull Schiff Advised To 'Drop' It: Tesla Investor Says Apex Crypto Is Like A 'Cockroach'
Peter Schiff's advice to sell Bitcoin BTC/USD seems to have backfired — the apex crypto is up 27% since then, according to data from Benzinga Pro. What Happened: Schiff pointed out earlier this month that Bitcoin was trading at its highest level in 3 weeks, above $18,000, saying it presented "a great opportunity" for holders to take advantage of the price and sell prior to the release of the December Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europe's upcoming corporate earnings season is likely to show whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
Here Are The Latest Psychedelics Partnerships From Production & Supply Chain To Community Action
Let’s do a quick tour of some of the latest announcements made by psychedelics companies over the past week. We promise you’ll be informed in less time than it takes to brew your coffee. New, Standardized Magic Mushroom Microdosing Capsules By Red Light Holland And Partner CCrest Labs.
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Why Is Elon Musk So Impressed With Apple? The Tesla CEO Says 'Wow' To Remarkable Statistic
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had run-ins with Apple, Inc. AAPL in the past. That didn’t stop the billionaire from giving credit where it is due. Musk was responding to a tweet from World Of Statistics, going by the Twitter handle @stats_feed, that said Apple’s market cap is worth more than the combined market capitalization of 11 blue-chip companies that are stalwarts in their respective sectors. The companies mentioned and their market caps as of Friday’s close are as follows:
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
While Elon Musk Is Focusing More On Twitter And Tesla, SpaceX Employees Are Loving The Calm
Being the CEO of three companies can divide focus, time and energy and often lead to an unfair split. One of the world’s richest people is tasked with the difficult decision of how to split his time and which company deserves the majority of his focus. What Happened: In...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst
Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Meeting Business Executives In Hong Kong As China's Regulatory Pressure Eases
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA co-founder Jack Ma was spotted in Hong Kong for a series of meetings with tech and finance executives. What Happened: Billionaire Ma, who maintained a low profile since China's regulatory crackdown, has been meeting prominent business figures in the city, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing anonymous sources.
