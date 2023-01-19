Read full article on original website
Clayton Keller's hat trick lifts Coyotes in 4-1 win over Golden Knights
It looked to be a different energy for the Arizona Coyotes within the first two minutes of the game after the team broke its scoring drought with Dylan Guenther’s goal. The Coyotes built a lead and sustained it through a hat trick from Clayton Keller as the Coyotes uphanded the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 win on Sunday at Mullett Arena. ...
numberfire.com
Australian Open Third Round Betting Guide: Friday 1/20/23
The first tennis Grand Slam of 2023 is already upon us! The third round of the Australian Open continues on Friday, and what better way to get in on the action than by making some wagers on the tennis odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Where can we find the most betting...
Orgel scores first ECHL goal in 6-4 loss to Growlers
Newfoundland scored twice in the first nine minutes to take a 2-0 lead. Nolan Walker opened the scoring at 4:19 and Pavel Gogolev fired in a one-timer on the power play at 8:47 for the two-goal lead.
NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s late shot
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown starting for Nuggets Sunday night
The Denver Nuggets will start Bruce Brown in their Sunday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are without Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Thunder, and will start Bruce Brown in his place. Our models project Brown, who has a $5,800 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Oshae Brissett starting on Friday, Bennedict Mathurin to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Brissett will make his first start this season after Bennedict Mathurin was sent to the bench on Friday. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked 20th in opposing true shooting percentage, Brissett's FanDuel salary stands at $4,000.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hamstring) out Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Nikola Jokic (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic will miss a second straight game with his hamstring injury, but does seem like the superstar center will be able to return sooner rather than later. Zeke Nnaji should get another start in Jokic's absence.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (hip) available Sunday
The Denver Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (hip) available for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray is dealing with a hip injury, but he'll play through it for Sunday's tilt with the Thunder. Our models project Murray, who has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel, to score 30.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Damion Lee not in Phoenix' starting lineup Sunday
The Phoenix Suns did not include Damion Lee in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lee will take a seat Sunday as Chris Paul returns to the team's starting lineup after a seven-game absence. Lee started in each of the Suns' previous two games. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Monday
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayes is dealing with a left shoulder contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hayes sits, Cory Joseph could see a start at point guard.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
WDTN
Beatdown in Buffalo: 2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ dominant win over Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win. The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again […]
numberfire.com
Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
Immanuel Quickley sits out Knicks’ loss with knee soreness
TORONTO — As if losing Mitchell Robinson wasn’t enough, the Knicks were without another key member of their rotation Sunday night. Valuable reserve Immanuel Quickley missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. His status is unclear moving forward. Quickley was a game-time decision. “Just general soreness,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost for the fourth straight time, 125-116, to the Raptors. The 6-foot-3 Quickley is having a strong season, averaging career-highs of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 27.4 minutes. He had 11 points in 36 minutes in Friday’s loss to the Hawks. Although he is only shooting...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Gary Payton II (calf) available Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Gary Payton II (calf) available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II missed the Blazers' last game with a calf injury, but will be back in the game tonight against the Lakers. Our models project Payton II, who has a $3,700...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) starting Sunday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will start Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins missed Friday night's game due to left foot soreness. However, he's been fully cleared for action on Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Andrew Wiggins missed Friday night's game due to left foot soreness. However, he's been fully cleared for action on Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Kuminga back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar (illness) available for Denver Sunday
The Denver Nuggets will have Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for tonight's game, so Cancar could see extended work against the Thunder. Cancar has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is...
