TORONTO — As if losing Mitchell Robinson wasn’t enough, the Knicks were without another key member of their rotation Sunday night. Valuable reserve Immanuel Quickley missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. His status is unclear moving forward. Quickley was a game-time decision. “Just general soreness,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost for the fourth straight time, 125-116, to the Raptors. The 6-foot-3 Quickley is having a strong season, averaging career-highs of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 27.4 minutes. He had 11 points in 36 minutes in Friday’s loss to the Hawks. Although he is only shooting...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO