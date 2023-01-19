Read full article on original website
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
City of Scranton issuing ‘Code Blue’ for two days
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for two days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Sunday, January 22, and Monday, January 23. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone Mission and is […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchant Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual Saturday -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
nepascene.com
Billy Bob Thornton performs with The Boxmasters at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on June 22
Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, best known for his roles in films like “Sling Blade,” “A Simple Plan,” “One False Move,” “Bad Santa,” and “Friday Night Lights,” is also a vocalist and musician. It was announced today that he and his country/Americana rock band The Boxmasters will perform at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on Thursday, June 22.
WNEP-TV 16
Delicious Chicken Spaghetti
MOSCOW, Pa. — Delicious, easy comfort food is perfect for a cold winter's day or any day for that matter! We visit with influencer Christina Hitchcock of It Is A Keeper blog who shows us how to create a one dish meal that is quick and tasty!
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
National egg prices rising, here’s what’s happening in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eggs have been making headlines lately, but not for health reasons. One item on everyone’s grocery list has climbed in cost, eggs. “It started increasing slowly but then it just spiked,” said Gary Schiel, co-owner of Schiel’s Schiel says he’s seen the rise and tries to give a good deal. “We’re […]
Heavy metal bands Pantera and Lamb of God to perform at Montage
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pantera, the iconic heavy metal band, has announced that they will perform at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on August 6, with special guests Lamb of God. The performance is part of Pantera’s upcoming celebration tour, which marks their grand return to the stage. Original Pantera members Philip […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton
A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
New Jessup resident gives away dog food
JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
pahomepage.com
Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
