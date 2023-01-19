Read full article on original website
Who is Carmel Sepuloni? New Zealand’s first Pasifika deputy prime minister
The daughter of an abattoir worker and fruit picker, Sepuloni could have exactly the expertise the PM needs to tackle a brutal cost of living crisis
Japan PM Kishida: it's 'now or never' to stop shrinking population
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for the world's oldest society.
‘You should gaze at your bins in horror’: the massive crime scandal behind the UK’s rubbish
The mafia is infiltrating our waste, and millions of tonnes of it is being illegally dumped. A shocking podcast uncovers the horrific environmental scandal – and its links to gun and drug trafficking
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
