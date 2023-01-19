MOOSIC, Pa. — What's Changed:. First Call snowfall map now included. Updated thoughts on timing and impacts. A storm system is expected to develop over the Gulf Coast region on Saturday then impact Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Sunday evening until early Monday morning. As the forecast stands now, you can expect a period of accumulating snow before a changeover to rain occurs. It's possible some of our higher elevations in Central PA don't changeover to rain at all. These areas would see the the highest snow totals. Any rain and snow tapers off early Monday morning. Impacts to the Monday morning commute look limited for most areas. Only mountain roads could be snowy and slick, especially if the changeover to rain doesn't occur where you live.

MOOSIC, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO