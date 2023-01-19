Read full article on original website
Recreational Cannabis Laws Show Positive Impact On Opioid Crisis By Decreasing Codeine Demand, NIDA-Backed Study
As opioid-related overdose deaths across the nation continue to mount at an alarming rate, a new study offers some hope for those states where marijuana is legal. A study has shown that cannabis-legal states are seeing a decrease in demand for one dangerous opioid – codeine. This well-known pain...
Noting Strong Progress On Marinus Pharma's Lead Drug Ganaxolone, Analyst Initiates With 300% Upside
RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS with an Outperform rating, Speculative Risk, and a price target of $23, equivalent to an upside of almost 300%. The analyst writes that the company team has made substantial progress in revitalizing the prospects for the lead drug, oral ganaxolone...
Next-Generation Psychedelics: The Case Of MEAI And Its Potential To Treat Addiction
(Part one of a four-part series) Increasing evidence of psychedelics’ potential for benefiting both mental and physical health conditions are moving biotech companies and scientists in the sector to major innovative heights. Psychedelic science is growing in terms of treatment specificity, as each novel or classical compound targets and...
With Upcoming Ovarian Cancer Data, Analyst Sees 100% Upside For Mersana Therapeutics
Citi initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN with a Buy rating and a price target of $12. The analyst says the topline registrational data (expected in mid-2023) from the UPLIFT Ph2 study evaluating upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi; NaPi2b ADC) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) will be a catalyst of significant debate.
