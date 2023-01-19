Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
