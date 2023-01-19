Read full article on original website
Related
In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's new refugee resettlement program. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one...
A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the U.S. is trying a different approach. A private sponsorship program called Welcome Corps will let groups of regular people sponsor refugees.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge...
Mecklenburg County prepares for possibility of increased migrant arrivals
The future remains uncertain for Title 42, the Trump-era public health measure still used to expel asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. With a Supreme Court case on the issue pending, Mecklenburg County is anticipating a possible end to the policy and an increase in migrant arrivals. "State and local...
The DOJ searched Biden's home and found more classified documents
Officials from the Department of Justice spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found six new classified documents. Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Department of Justice is declining to comment on the search. Some...
Trump's MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair
NEW YORK — (AP) — By week's end, the Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that has exposed perilous divisions within the institution charged with electing the next GOP president. Those inside the fight believe the days ahead of Friday's secret ballot at...
U.S., NATO countries announce massive weapons package for Ukraine
The U.S. and other NATO countries say they will ship a huge, wide-ranging package of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sending a clear signal that the war with Russia is expected to escalate in the months ahead. "This shows our long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression," U.S. Defense...
Three active-duty Marines are charged in the Jan. 6 riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion
The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she’s in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Yellen arrived via the renovated Kenneth...
Former Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6 says leadership ignored him
When former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson looked outside on January 6, 2021, he was in shock. Hundreds of people were coming towards the Capitol building. On the U.S. Capitol West Front he saw a mob attack his fellow police officers. "I saw fighting like I'd never seen...
Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine
PARIS/LVIV, Ukraine, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog
The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine
Having announced one of its biggest aid packages yet, U.S. military officials met with allied nations to talk military support for Ukraine. German support for the war remains an unresolved question.
Gas stoves became part of the culture war in less than a week. Here's why
At the beginning of January, the health and climate effects of gas cooking stoves in homes was an issue policy makers and academics were studying. Then, on Jan. 9, Bloomberg News published an interview with Richard Trumka, Jr., a commissioner on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, who suggested that the government might consider stricter regulation of new gas stoves in response to health concerns about indoor air quality.
U.S. hits its debt limit and now risks defaulting on its bills
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress on Thursday, said the U.S. has reached its debt limit, and has begun resorting to "extraordinary measures" so the government can continue paying its bills. Yellen had already previously warned the U.S. would reach its debt limit on Thursday but had...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0