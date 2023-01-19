ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hospitals, health systems get $40M+ gifts

Hospitals and health systems have long been recipients of philanthropists' gifts. Here are three donations over $40 million Becker's has reported since Nov. 17:. 1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge. The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release.
NYU Langone Health exits diabetes vaccine trial

Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health departed from a trial investigating a tuberculosis vaccine's potential as a pediatric Type 1 diabetes vaccine, The New York Times reported Jan. 20. The tuberculosis vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, is more than 100 years old and isn't widely used in the U.S., according...
5 health systems that reported a cyberattack in the last 30 days

From EHR shutdowns to technical problems related to an IT security issue, here are five hospitals and health systems that have been affected by a cybersecurity incident since Dec. 21:. CentraState Medical Center in Freehold. N.J., reported experiencing technical problems related to an IT security issue on Dec. 30. Nashville,...
