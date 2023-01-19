ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest. The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

And then there were four. With the conclusion of the final games of the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, we now know which four teams will advance to face off in the conference championships on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals bested...
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft. Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.
Bleacher Report

Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Returns vs. Jaguars After Leaving Game with Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Chad Henne before returning to start the second half. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays at halftime were negative, but it appears Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picks 2023: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games

The 2022-23 edition of the NFL's divisional round hasn't been quite as thrilling as Super Wild Card Weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars played a tight one—a game that was impacted by Patrick Mahomes' first-half ankle injury. However, the nightcap between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants wasn't remotely close.
Bleacher Report

Damar Hamlin Joins Bills in Locker Room Before Bengals Game After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates in the locker room ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Welcome home, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. ❤️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG88gibcVv">pic.twitter.com/OG88gibcVv</a>. This is the first Bills game Hamlin has attended since suffering cardiac arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks

It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...

