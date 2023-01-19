Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Related
Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest. The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ripped by Twitter for Not Being 'The Guy' in Loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium behind an abysmal performance from veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 22 yards...
NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds
And then there were four. With the conclusion of the final games of the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, we now know which four teams will advance to face off in the conference championships on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals bested...
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round
Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft. Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.
Patrick Mahomes Called 'Greatness' by Chiefs Fans After Beating Jags Despite Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly left his team's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, but he returned to the game and threw a crucial touchdown pass late to help lead his team to a 27-20 victory. Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Good to Go' for AFC Championship After Ankle Injury
Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent ankle injury in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes he'll be able to suit up for the AFC Championship Game next weekend. "They haven't diagnosed anything yet, but I'll...
Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Packers QB Gets Traded This Offseason
The final image of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform could end up being that of him walking through the tunnel with Randall Cobb following their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter (starts at :25 mark), there is a "real possibility" the four-time...
Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency
If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Saquon Barkley Says He Wants to Be a 'Giant for Life' Ahead of Contract Talks in FA
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract is set to expire, but the former Penn State star made it clear Saturday that he wants to remain with Big Blue for life. Barkley's comments occurred after the Giants fell 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round....
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Returns vs. Jaguars After Leaving Game with Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Chad Henne before returning to start the second half. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays at halftime were negative, but it appears Mahomes...
NFL Playoff Picks 2023: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games
The 2022-23 edition of the NFL's divisional round hasn't been quite as thrilling as Super Wild Card Weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars played a tight one—a game that was impacted by Patrick Mahomes' first-half ankle injury. However, the nightcap between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants wasn't remotely close.
Damar Hamlin Joins Bills in Locker Room Before Bengals Game After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates in the locker room ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Welcome home, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. ❤️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG88gibcVv">pic.twitter.com/OG88gibcVv</a>. This is the first Bills game Hamlin has attended since suffering cardiac arrest...
Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first...
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round
The NFL's divisional round got off to a rather interesting start on Saturday. The Kansas Chiefs outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is what many might have expected. However, the Jaguars made things uncomfortable for the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs were forced to play much of the first...
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks
It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals Targeting Offseason for 'Big Money' Contract Extension
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to lock down quarterback Joe Burrow on a long-term deal this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big-time, big-money extension for Joe Burrow," Rapoport said. Burrow has an $11.5 million cap...
