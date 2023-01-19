Well they won't show financial reports to back up their claims. So we just have to accept whatever they say. It's just sad as lots of organizations such as the one I use (Guide Dogs for the Blind) suffer from the little help they do get from normal people.
translation: you didn't provide donations to the organizations WE think matters so we are gonna force you now. shame on you.
what a shame, I want the donations going to the charity of my choice bit now, after 10 years they have a better idea. Sorry Amazon you failed.My charity which is a very small business that is outstanding here in my small rural town was so thankful for these donations. Amazon won't share their financial records regarding donations so guess we just have to believe them. Let's see Amazon smile, layoffs, reports of getting rid of Alexa, closing warehouses, rising prime membership dues, sounds like a company in trouble. Way to go Amazon! I already informed my charity.
