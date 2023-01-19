Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Related
Exciting new addition coming to the Neptune, NJ shopping plaza
An incredibly popular craft store is getting ready to set up shop off route 66 in Neptune, and it'll be the store's fourth location in Monmouth County alone!. I always think of this place as the "I don't really need anything from here, but somehow I buy stuff" store. And...
This New Jersey international hot dog eatery is epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. If that is you, then you are just like me and we...
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Shopping mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills, one of the most complete shopping centers when it comes to shopping. Since, you will find the most iconic brands, excellent prices, and good places to enjoy gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Indochino, Chanel, Anthropologie, Express, Banana Republic, J....
Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style
EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
This oceanfront restaurant is a New Jersey jewel by the sea
I’m a big fan of Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. The restaurant has been labeled New Jersey’s “Jewel by the Sea”. One trip there and you’ll see why. I like the vibe of Rooney’s. Floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean, impeccably decorated and...
A Super Sweet Surprise Opens in Monmouth County, NJ
It's a busy time for openings in Monmouth County. This news, however, is extra sweet. Cookies, cake, chocolate, if it's got sugar and it's in front of me, I'm devouring it. All in moderation though, right? Sure. I left a sugary treat out. Ice cream, or as I call it,...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Award-winning Drew’s restaurant in Keyport, NJ moves into new digs
The outstanding restaurant Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is moving. But don’t worry; it’s only across the street, thank goodness. They are moving to the new restaurant located at 44 East Front Street in Keyport, NJ. The move is in process and the new opening will be in February....
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
NJ ‘Crazy rescue ladies’ Back to Jail After Asking For Dogs Back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
Comments / 0