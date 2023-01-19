ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Shopping mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills, one of the most complete shopping centers when it comes to shopping. Since, you will find the most iconic brands, excellent prices, and good places to enjoy gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Indochino, Chanel, Anthropologie, Express, Banana Republic, J....
MILLBURN, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style

EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ

