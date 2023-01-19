Band-Aid solutions won't bring nurses back to the bedside, Duke Health's Dr. Richard Shannon says

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moffitt Cancer Center develops pancreatic cancer outcomes tool
Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a tool aimed at guiding treatment and improving care for patients with prostate cancer. The questionnaire, called the "Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Radionuclide Therapy," is a 15-question survey that prompts patients to report on the symptoms and side effects associated with prostate cancer therapies called radionuclide therapy.
beckershospitalreview.com
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Some women are more likely to develop cancer in both breasts — and certain gene mutations may be the cause
Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found women with specific genetic mutations have higher risk of developing cancer in both breasts. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, used data from 15,104 women treated with surgery for invasive breast cancer. Researchers found patients who carry a germline BRCA1, BRCA2 or CHEK2 mutation have a twofold increased risk of developing cancer in both breasts, known as contralateral breast cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare ransomware attacks cause patient deaths, health IT security experts say
Healthcare ransomware attacks are causing patient deaths, according to a new survey of 579 cybersecurity professionals. Here are seven things to know from the Jan. 18 study from the Ponemon Institute research group and cybersecurity firm Censinet, which surveyed IT experts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers:. 1....
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff that aims to predict autism, ALS from a strand of hair gets $16M
A spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System that aims to predict autism in babies using a single strand of hair has raised $16 million in series A funding. LinusBio is developing a platform to identify precision exposome biomarkers for such conditions as pediatric cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, psychosis, schizophrenia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
beckershospitalreview.com
Adena to cut 69 positions, send 340 employees to Ensemble amid restructuring
Adena Health System is eliminating 69 positions — 1.6 percent of its workforce — and sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll in a move President and CEO Jeff Graham hopes will boost the health system's financial stability. "Simply put, Adena’s finances need to...
beckershospitalreview.com
OmniLife Health’s Clinical Workflow Automation Platform Enhances Capabilities Within Organ Transplant, Expands into Complex Healthcare Environments
FlowHawk is Industry’s First and Only Clinical Workflow Automation Solution for Transplant. LEXINGTON, Ky-- OmniLife Health, a leader in clinical workflow automation enabling healthcare teams to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve revenue capture, has expanded its FlowHawk™ platform into additional complex healthcare environments. First developed as a HIPAA-compliant messaging solution for transplant teams, FlowHawk has evolved into an end-to-end platform that automates clinical workflows for organ transplant, organ failure care, oncology, and complex care verticals.
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lourdes Health taps CEO
Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health has named Mark Holyoak, BSN, its new CEO. Mr. Holyoak began his career as a nurse and has since held various operational and clinical leadership roles, according to a Jan. 20 news release from the health system. He has served as CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, a member of LifePoint Health, since 2018.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYU Langone Health exits diabetes vaccine trial
Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health departed from a trial investigating a tuberculosis vaccine's potential as a pediatric Type 1 diabetes vaccine, The New York Times reported Jan. 20. The tuberculosis vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, is more than 100 years old and isn't widely used in the U.S., according...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayor raises concerns over rural UPMC hospital transition
Lock Haven, Pa., Mayor Joel Long is raising concerns over Pittsburgh-based UPMC's plan to turn the 25-bed rural hospital UPMC Lock Haven into an outpatient emergency department, pennlive.com reported Jan. 20. Mr. Long called the prospect of losing the hospital's services "scary." UPMC plans to complete the transition by April...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 lessons an HCA chief nursing executive learned in her 1st year on the job
Despite the compounding challenges of leading a team with upward of 93,000 nurses amid national staffing strains, an incessant pandemic and high burnout rates for the profession, Sammie Mosier, BSN, chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, remains passionate and optimistic. Ms. Mosier wrote in a Jan. 17 blog...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt University Medical Center names new chief nursing officer for its children's hospital
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. According to the university, during the first 90 days, Ms. McCullough will prioritize spending time...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospitals, health systems get $40M+ gifts
Hospitals and health systems have long been recipients of philanthropists' gifts. Here are three donations over $40 million Becker's has reported since Nov. 17:. 1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge. The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release.
