Dr. Megan Vyhlidal, 26, is opening a chiropractic office on Feb. 1 at 304 W. 23rd. It will be a satellite practice of Riggs Chiropractic, in Pittsburg. The pronunciation of her name is Vil-Li-Doll, she said. She currently works at Pittsburg Riggs Chiropractic. “We are excited to be in Fort...

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO