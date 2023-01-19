Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Dorothy Taylor
Dorothy Taylor, 77, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home. She was born October 27, 1945, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Charles James Alfred Bloesser and Nellie Ida (Brundige) Bloesser. She married Marvin Lee Taylor, Sr. on November 26, 1966, at the Redfield Methodist Church in Redfield, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2022.
fortscott.biz
New Chiropractic Practice Opens on February 1
Dr. Megan Vyhlidal, 26, is opening a chiropractic office on Feb. 1 at 304 W. 23rd. It will be a satellite practice of Riggs Chiropractic, in Pittsburg. The pronunciation of her name is Vil-Li-Doll, she said. She currently works at Pittsburg Riggs Chiropractic. “We are excited to be in Fort...
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott High School Homecoming Candidates Announced
Pictured are front row are the Little’s: Gracie Bowman and Shaun Ball. 2nd Row: Lillian Collins, Kinsley Davis, Ella McElroy, Kerigan Reynolds (Not pictured Emily DeGruson) 3rd row: Jeremy Bower, Kaden Conner, MArquinn Johnson, Kristian Paronto, and Caden Young. Homecoming is next week with Pep Assembly on Friday, January...
fortscott.biz
City of Fort Scott Meetings For Next Week
LAND BANK BOARD MEETING: The Land Bank Board will meeting Monday, January 23rd at 4:00 PM at City Hall. CITY COMMISSION MEETING: The City Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00 PM at City Hall. PARKS ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, January...
fortscott.biz
FSCC Board of Trustees Minutes of Dec. 12
PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff. Chairman Bartelsmeyer called the meeting to order at 5:30 pm in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall meeting rooms. The. meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. COMMENTS...
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Jan. 24
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes. • Approval for Accounts Payable. • Eric...
fortscott.biz
Agenda For Fort Scott City Commission on Jan. 24
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke E. Woellhof K. Harrington M. Wells. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of January 10, 2023. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1328-A totaling $1,010,092.41. C. Request to Pay – HDR – $13,328.46. D. Request to Pay – Baker Tilly – $7,898.91...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
fortscott.biz
Shelton Resigns as Bourbon County Clerk, Hilderbrand as Kansas Senator
Two local government positions that effect Bourbon County are open, with the resignation of Ashley Shelton and Richard Hilderbrand. Ashley Shelton resigned as Bourbon County Clerk on Jan. 12, after two years working with the county government. “She sent her resignation letter to the governor on January 12 and notified...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Wanted Felon arrested; Weapon and drugs recovered after brief chase
PARSONS, Kan. - The Parsons Police Department arrested a wanted felon after a brief chase led them to discovery of drugs and a pistol.According to the PPD, Officers spotted Deandres Marques Green, 31 of Parsons, walking in the 1800 block…
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
Comments / 0