Fort Scott, KS

Obituary of Dorothy Taylor

Dorothy Taylor, 77, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home. She was born October 27, 1945, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Charles James Alfred Bloesser and Nellie Ida (Brundige) Bloesser. She married Marvin Lee Taylor, Sr. on November 26, 1966, at the Redfield Methodist Church in Redfield, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2022.
New Chiropractic Practice Opens on February 1

Dr. Megan Vyhlidal, 26, is opening a chiropractic office on Feb. 1 at 304 W. 23rd. It will be a satellite practice of Riggs Chiropractic, in Pittsburg. The pronunciation of her name is Vil-Li-Doll, she said. She currently works at Pittsburg Riggs Chiropractic. “We are excited to be in Fort...
Fort Scott High School Homecoming Candidates Announced

Pictured are front row are the Little’s: Gracie Bowman and Shaun Ball. 2nd Row: Lillian Collins, Kinsley Davis, Ella McElroy, Kerigan Reynolds (Not pictured Emily DeGruson) 3rd row: Jeremy Bower, Kaden Conner, MArquinn Johnson, Kristian Paronto, and Caden Young. Homecoming is next week with Pep Assembly on Friday, January...
City of Fort Scott Meetings For Next Week

LAND BANK BOARD MEETING: The Land Bank Board will meeting Monday, January 23rd at 4:00 PM at City Hall. CITY COMMISSION MEETING: The City Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00 PM at City Hall. PARKS ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: The Parks Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, January...
FSCC Board of Trustees Minutes of Dec. 12

PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff. Chairman Bartelsmeyer called the meeting to order at 5:30 pm in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall meeting rooms. The. meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. COMMENTS...
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Jan. 24

1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes. • Approval for Accounts Payable. • Eric...
Agenda For Fort Scott City Commission on Jan. 24

J. Jones T. Van Hoecke E. Woellhof K. Harrington M. Wells. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of January 10, 2023. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1328-A totaling $1,010,092.41. C. Request to Pay – HDR – $13,328.46. D. Request to Pay – Baker Tilly – $7,898.91...
Shelton Resigns as Bourbon County Clerk, Hilderbrand as Kansas Senator

Two local government positions that effect Bourbon County are open, with the resignation of Ashley Shelton and Richard Hilderbrand. Ashley Shelton resigned as Bourbon County Clerk on Jan. 12, after two years working with the county government. “She sent her resignation letter to the governor on January 12 and notified...
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
