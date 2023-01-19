Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus dance group celebrates the Lunar New Year with performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy New Year! It's the first day of the Lunar New Year. Jingwei Lion Dance Association Chyna Dickenson and Eden McCloy discuss celebrating the year of the rabbit with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
myfox28columbus.com
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS guiding kids on right path with Region 3 basketball league
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is getting out of the classroom and into the community by bringing families together in a creative way with their second annual Region 3 Co-ed Basketball League. Fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade scholar students took part in the league Saturday morning where buckets...
myfox28columbus.com
Snow emergencies issued for Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Slick conditions caused some Central Ohio counties to issue snow emergencies Sunday. The following counties are under level 1 snow emergencies as of 3:30 p.m.:. Crawford County. Delaware County. Fayette County. Knox County. Licking County. Logan County. Marion County. Morrow County. Ross County. Union County.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
myfox28columbus.com
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
myfox28columbus.com
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
myfox28columbus.com
Man injured in shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
myfox28columbus.com
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
myfox28columbus.com
Nalah Jackson appears in federal court for alleged kidnapping of Columbus twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
myfox28columbus.com
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
myfox28columbus.com
New gun legislation takes effect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New gun legislation went into effect in Columbus on Jan 21. City leaders said they passed the legislation to save lives, but it's bringing both support and criticism from gun owners. The law makes bans magazines that can hold 30 rounds of ammunition or more,...
myfox28columbus.com
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
myfox28columbus.com
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
myfox28columbus.com
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
myfox28columbus.com
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
