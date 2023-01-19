ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
CCS guiding kids on right path with Region 3 basketball league

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is getting out of the classroom and into the community by bringing families together in a creative way with their second annual Region 3 Co-ed Basketball League. Fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade scholar students took part in the league Saturday morning where buckets...
Snow emergencies issued for Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Slick conditions caused some Central Ohio counties to issue snow emergencies Sunday. The following counties are under level 1 snow emergencies as of 3:30 p.m.:. Crawford County. Delaware County. Fayette County. Knox County. Licking County. Logan County. Marion County. Morrow County. Ross County. Union County.
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
Man injured in shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
New gun legislation takes effect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New gun legislation went into effect in Columbus on Jan 21. City leaders said they passed the legislation to save lives, but it's bringing both support and criticism from gun owners. The law makes bans magazines that can hold 30 rounds of ammunition or more,...
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
