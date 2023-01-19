ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETSU holds ‘Becoming Bucky’ competition for $12k

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is holding a ‘Becoming Bucky’ competition for students and the winner can win $12,000 in scholarship money.

The winner of the competition will commit to a yearlong contract to become the university’s mascot at all sporting, campus and community engagement events.

The new Bucky will receive $12,000, $6k a semester, in scholarship funding, and a $2,000 annual stipend.

Auditions for ‘Becoming Bucky’ will be held on Jan. 25, Feb. 2 and Feb. 6. at the Culp Center. After the final audition, five finalists will continue in the competition through April.

Anyone who applies will be required to freestyle their school spirit and enthusiasm. The competition winner will anonymously begin their commitment as Bucky starting in the upcoming Fall semester.

