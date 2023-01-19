ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Snowfall is expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
KEVN
KEVN

Public input needed for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, is collaborating with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., and will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose of...
SPEARFISH, SD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
KEVN
KEVN

A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
newscenter1.tv
newscenter1.tv

Owen Koontz from Sturgis signs letter of intent

STURGIS, S.D. – Owen Koontz from Sturgis Brown High School signed a letter of intent Friday to run track and cross country at Mount Marty University in Yankton. Koontz finished 30th at the state cross county meet last fall, after shaving a 1:36 off his time from the previous year.
newscenter1.tv
newscenter1.tv

Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City

Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
kotatv.com
kotatv.com

Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV

RCPD searching for 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
kotatv.com
kotatv.com

Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
newscenter1.tv
newscenter1.tv

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
gowatertown.net
gowatertown.net

NEW: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City (Audio)

KEVN
KEVN

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV

Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
newscenter1.tv
newscenter1.tv

Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
dakotanewsnow.com
dakotanewsnow.com

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
RAPID CITY, SD

