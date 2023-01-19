Read full article on original website
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
As XBB.1.5's prevalence grows, COVID-19 activity falls: 7 updates
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide this week, even as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 grew to account for about half of all U.S. infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 20. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending...
Health officials probe 1st cases of new drug-resistant gonorrhea strain in Massachusetts
A unique strain of gonorrhea identified in two residents in Massachusetts showed little or no response to five classes of antibiotics, health officials said Jan. 19. The lack of response is something the state Department of Public Health says has never happened before in the U.S., drawing concern and prompting further investigation in partnership with the CDC.
Most states now report low, minimal flu activity: 5 FluView notes
No state or region in the U.S. saw "very high" levels of flu activity for the week ending Jan. 14, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. Not since October has no state reported very high flu activity. Newly released dashboards from the CDC also indicate hospitalizations for flu, COVID-19 and...
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
American Heart Association issues new guidelines for diagnosing 'warning strokes' in ER
Patients who present in the emergency room with signs of a possible transient ischemic attack require in-depth evaluation even if symptoms are no longer present, according to new guidelines issued by the American Heart Association. The new guidelines, published Jan. 20 in Stroke, offer a standard approach to evaluating possible...
How flu cases compare to past seasons
The U.S. may see a higher amount of flu cases this season compared to past years, preliminary CDC estimates suggest. Flu activity is falling nationwide after an early and severe start to the virus season, according to the CDC's Jan. 20 FluView report. Three percent of outpatient visits were for flu-like illness in the week ending Jan. 14, marking the seventh consecutive week of decline.
Viral infections possibly linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, researchers say
National Institutes of Health researchers found a correlation between viral infections, including influenza, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Science reported Jan. 19. The study, published in Neuron, focused on 22 associations found between viral infections and neurodegenerative disorders after analyzing electronic medical records from...
Some women are more likely to develop cancer in both breasts — and certain gene mutations may be the cause
Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found women with specific genetic mutations have higher risk of developing cancer in both breasts. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, used data from 15,104 women treated with surgery for invasive breast cancer. Researchers found patients who carry a germline BRCA1, BRCA2 or CHEK2 mutation have a twofold increased risk of developing cancer in both breasts, known as contralateral breast cancer.
Mount Sinai spinoff that aims to predict autism, ALS from a strand of hair gets $16M
A spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System that aims to predict autism in babies using a single strand of hair has raised $16 million in series A funding. LinusBio is developing a platform to identify precision exposome biomarkers for such conditions as pediatric cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, psychosis, schizophrenia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
FDA denies Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug an accelerated approval
The FDA asked Eli Lilly to provide more data on its early-stage Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, before it can decide to add it to its accelerated approval program, the drugmaker said Jan. 19. Eli Lilly submitted its accelerated approval application based on its phase 2 results, which found a 32 percent...
Daxian ransomware poses critical threat to healthcare, AHA cyber chief says
The most pressing ransomware variant facing healthcare today is Daixin, according to American Hospital Association's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk John Riggi, SC Media reported Jan. 19. Daixin is a ransomware and data extortion group that has been active since at least June. The group targets the public health...
48% of physicians are happy at work, survey finds
Physicians' happiness fell amid the pandemic and is not rebounding easily, according to Medscape's 2023 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report. The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties polled last year between June 28 and Oct. 3. Four report findings:. 1. Fifty-nine percent of...
Moffitt Cancer Center develops pancreatic cancer outcomes tool
Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a tool aimed at guiding treatment and improving care for patients with prostate cancer. The questionnaire, called the "Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Radionuclide Therapy," is a 15-question survey that prompts patients to report on the symptoms and side effects associated with prostate cancer therapies called radionuclide therapy.
Colorado issues report on hospital profits; health systems say it's out of date
The back and forth continues. Colorado authorities produced data to back up claims Governor Jared Polis made this week in his State of the State address that local hospitals are overcharging patients and sitting on significant cash reserves. Hospitals and health systems in the state say the data is old and does not reflect the current strains they are under.
DCH Health System employee fired for inappropriately accessing EHR
Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System has fired an employee who improperly gained access to its electronic medical records system. According to a Jan. 19 breach notification from DCH, 2,530 patients have been notified by mail that their medical records may have been viewed by the now-former employee "without a legitimate business need related to the employee's job duties."
3 hospitals, health systems get $40M+ gifts
Hospitals and health systems have long been recipients of philanthropists' gifts. Here are three donations over $40 million Becker's has reported since Nov. 17:. 1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge. The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release.
