Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Silos Brewing Co. to host steak cookoff and festival
Silos Brewing Co. will host a steak cookoff and festival at Old Market Square in downtown Easley on March 25. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a steak cookoff with nearly 100 participants competing in multiple contests, including:. Main steak competition. Creating...
WYFF4.com
Air date announced for Food Network show featuring Runway Café in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air datefor the restaurant's feature on the show "Restaurant: Impossible" on the Food Network. The episode was filmed in October at the café, which has been open since 2010. The restaurant posted on Facebook that episode will...
tribpapers.com
Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot
Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
Eater
Sum Bar Brings a Dim Sum Feast to Greenville, South Carolina
One of the most anticipated restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, Sum Bar (307 East Washington Street), is set to open this weekend with a Lunar New Year celebration. The location shares a courtyard with Fireforge Crafted Beer, where the building stood as Watson Tire Co. for decades. Pre-pandemic, the space was under contract for Flock Shop, a hot chicken concept by the Willy Taco team, who imagined a second chapter of the property next to the craft brewery. But it was chef Khailing Neoh who penned the final deal with David Stone, cementing that her pop-up dim sum business would get a brick-and-mortar location.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Childhood memories from the 1830s
Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
wspa.com
Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night
Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night. Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; …. Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night. Sunday Forecast. Scattered showers slowly come to an end overnight...
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
WYFF4.com
LIVE: Fire trucks respond near downtown Greenville apartment complex; roads blocked
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles are responding to the area around an apartment complex in downtown Greenville Thursday evening. Pictures from the scene show smoke around and near the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive. Video from Sky 4 showed smoke coming from...
Two injured in Downtown Greenville work accident
Police, fire personnel and others responded Thursday to a work related accident in Greenville. Sergeant Jonathan Bragg of the Greenville PD says, officers responded to an incident on Westfield Street , around 430 PM.
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
Comments / 1