Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”

