ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Silos Brewing Co. to host steak cookoff and festival

Silos Brewing Co. will host a steak cookoff and festival at Old Market Square in downtown Easley on March 25. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a steak cookoff with nearly 100 participants competing in multiple contests, including:. Main steak competition. Creating...
EASLEY, SC
tribpapers.com

Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot

Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC

Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
GREENVILLE, SC
Eater

Sum Bar Brings a Dim Sum Feast to Greenville, South Carolina

One of the most anticipated restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, Sum Bar (307 East Washington Street), is set to open this weekend with a Lunar New Year celebration. The location shares a courtyard with Fireforge Crafted Beer, where the building stood as Watson Tire Co. for decades. Pre-pandemic, the space was under contract for Flock Shop, a hot chicken concept by the Willy Taco team, who imagined a second chapter of the property next to the craft brewery. But it was chef Khailing Neoh who penned the final deal with David Stone, cementing that her pop-up dim sum business would get a brick-and-mortar location.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Childhood memories from the 1830s

Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night

Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night. Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; …. Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night. Sunday Forecast. Scattered showers slowly come to an end overnight...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County

The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy