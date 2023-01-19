Read full article on original website
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
US state department announces new refugee program titled Welcome Corps
Pilot scheme will allow American citizens to sponsor refugees and help them settle into their communities
A new program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in the U.S.
The State Department program, dubbed the Welcome Corps, would give Americans a role in resettling thousands of refugees who arrive every year.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
New rule now in effect that will easily allow immigrants to receive public benefits
According to the rule, a noncitizen's application for government programs will not be considered a public charge violation. This rule marks the end of the Trump-era version that limited immigrants receiving benefits.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge that could...
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government program launched Thursday is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans...
Mayorkas scolded Border Patrol in 'whipping' incident after learning agent did not have a whip
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas learned within hours following an alleged abusive incident involving Border Patrol on Sept. 19, 2021, that a federal agent had not used a whip against a Haitian immigrant, yet the Cabinet official continued to perpetuate a different narrative.
Chicagoans will be able to sponsor refugees through new program
CHICAGO (CBS) – When people were rushing to leave Afghanistan, and more recently Ukraine, Americans wanted to help, but many didn't know how.CBS 2's Sara Machi told us about a chance for everyday Americans to sign up for a new program that launched Thursday.The pilot program is being administered by the U.S. State Department. People who work in the field said Chicago has an extensive network in place to help people settle in the city. It will allow private American citizens to sponsor refugees in a new way.Laura Youngberg, executive director of the Middle Eastern Immigrant and Refugee Alliance, said...
Trump’s MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair
NEW YORK (AP) — By week’s end, the Republican National Committee is set to resolve a bitter leadership feud that has exposed perilous divisions within the institution charged with electing the next GOP president. Those inside the fight believe the days ahead of Friday’s secret ballot at a...
Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors
For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives.As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn't provide that type of care."He's generally a good guy and doesn't act prejudiced. He gets my name and pronouns right," said Rainey. "But when I asked him about hormones, he said, 'I just don't feel like I know enough about that....
Lawmakers ask online gaming companies for details after report reveals increase in hate on platforms
WASHINGTON D.C. — Lawmakers want answers after a new report documents an increase in hate and extremism in online gaming. A group in Congress is asking gaming companies what they’re doing about the findings of the Anti-Defamation League report. “We wanted to give a place, safe space, not...
Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker
MIAMI (AP) — Colombia on Thursday extradited to the U.S. the brother of powerful leftist senator on charges that he conspired with dissident guerrillas to smuggle huge quantities of cocaine. A handcuffed Álvaro Córdoba was handed to agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a chartered flight to...
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she's in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. Yellen arrived via the renovated...
Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine
PARIS/LVIV, Ukraine, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.
