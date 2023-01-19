For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives.As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn't provide that type of care."He's generally a good guy and doesn't act prejudiced. He gets my name and pronouns right," said Rainey. "But when I asked him about hormones, he said, 'I just don't feel like I know enough about that....

