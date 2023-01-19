Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Dad of five died of heart attack after family could not get ambulance for over an hour
A FATHER of five died of a heart attack after his family could not get an ambulance for over an hour. Martin Clark, 68, had been fit before he suddenly collapsed in pain in November. His wife, Ann, phoned 999 from their home in East Sussex but, when she called...
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Naomi Judd: Late Singer Bashed Daughter Wynonna, Banned Her From Funeral In Shocking Suicide Note
Back in April, the music world was shaken by the death of country icon Naomi Judd. The singer was 76 years old, but sadly her death was not a peaceful result of natural causes. Rather, to the shock of millions, Judd took her own life via self-inflicted gunshot wound. Daughter...
Jason Watkins lost his two-year-old daughter to sepsis after vital clues were missed
The Crown and Nativity star Jason Watkins has paid tribute to his late daughter, who died 12 years ago after contracting sepsis. His two-year-old daughter Maude tragically died on New Year’s Day 2011 – a sad milestone the family mark each year with a walk to Hampstead Heath in London, where there is a bench in her memory.
BBC
Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter
The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
Husband leaves wife alone after surgery
When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.
Best man steals couple's spotlight and proposes to bridesmaid during wedding
When you're invited to a wedding, there's one unspoken golden rule that all guests must follow: do not upstage the bride. Wearing white, causing a scene, or - worst of all - proposing at someone else's wedding are all major no-nos. That's why people are so riled up after watching this video:
David Foster, 73, admits he's still adjusting to the challenge of raising a toddler
David Foster has admitted he's still adjusting to raising a toddler at the age of 73. The legendary musician, who welcomed his first son Rennie in 2021 with wife Katharine McPhee, 38, is also the dad to daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40 and Jordan, 36 from previous relationships.
‘Every cloud’: Rebekah Vardy thanks firefighters after blaze destroys home gym
Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after a blaze reportedly destroyed the home gym in the grounds of her Lincolnshire mansion.On Friday (20 January), the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy posted a picture of two of her children smiling at the camera having climbed inside a fire engine as she praised the “brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service”.She wrote: “Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt…. Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines. Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue.”As well as this, she posted a photo of the fire...
Channing Tatum opens up on how fatherhood made him realise 'how scary the world is for women'
Channing Tatum has admitted that becoming a father to daughter Everly made him realise 'how scary the world is for women'. We're used to seeing Tatum presenting himself as tough, confident and fight-ready characters thanks to films like 21 Jump Street and Foxcatcher, but the real world is a lot scarier than a film set.
Kylie Jenner finally shares baby boy's unique name
Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her baby boy's new name. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper Travis Scott welcomed the baby in February last year. They originally called the infant Wolf, but Jenner revealed in an Instagram story the following month: "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't really feel like it was him."
BBC
Couple marry at Nottingham hospital after leukaemia diagnosis
A couple have tied the knot in an "emotional ceremony" at a hospital in Nottingham. Mick and Nicola Cutforth - who have been together for 20 years - exchanged vows at City Hospital in front of family and close friends. Mr Cutforth was told he had terminal leukaemia after being...
Stacey Solomon shares Rex's adorable new haircut after chopping off 'Thor' style
Stacey Solomon has shown off son Rex’s new hairstyle after cutting off his long, blond locks. The pregnant mum-of-four took to Instagram to share several adorable snaps of three-year-old Rex debuting his much shorter ‘do. Stacey explained that Rex had decided he didn’t want his usual ‘Thor’ haircut...
Mum suffers stroke at the Christmas dinner table and doesn't realise for days
A 22-year-old mum had no idea she'd suffered a stroke on Christmas Day until she was urged to see a doctor days later. Casey Singleton, from Blackpool, was sat around the table with her family on 25 December when she suddenly saw her vision blur and felt like she was about to fall off her chair.
Tyla
