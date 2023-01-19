ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Tyla

Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
BBC

Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter

The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
Lefty Graves

Husband leaves wife alone after surgery

When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.
The Independent

‘Every cloud’: Rebekah Vardy thanks firefighters after blaze destroys home gym

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after a blaze reportedly destroyed the home gym in the grounds of her Lincolnshire mansion.On Friday (20 January), the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy posted a picture of two of her children smiling at the camera having climbed inside a fire engine as she praised the “brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service”.She wrote: “Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt…. Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines. Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue.”As well as this, she posted a photo of the fire...
Tyla

Kylie Jenner finally shares baby boy's unique name

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her baby boy's new name. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper Travis Scott welcomed the baby in February last year. They originally called the infant Wolf, but Jenner revealed in an Instagram story the following month: "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't really feel like it was him."
BBC

Couple marry at Nottingham hospital after leukaemia diagnosis

A couple have tied the knot in an "emotional ceremony" at a hospital in Nottingham. Mick and Nicola Cutforth - who have been together for 20 years - exchanged vows at City Hospital in front of family and close friends. Mr Cutforth was told he had terminal leukaemia after being...
Tyla

Stacey Solomon shares Rex's adorable new haircut after chopping off 'Thor' style

Stacey Solomon has shown off son Rex’s new hairstyle after cutting off his long, blond locks. The pregnant mum-of-four took to Instagram to share several adorable snaps of three-year-old Rex debuting his much shorter ‘do. Stacey explained that Rex had decided he didn’t want his usual ‘Thor’ haircut...
Tyla

Tyla

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy