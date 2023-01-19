Read full article on original website
Related
Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital following swimming accident
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital following a swimming accident earlier this month. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, the former NFL running back's girlfriend,...
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’
Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
The Memphis product rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards in 2022.
NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game
The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'
PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
WKYC
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
Comments / 0