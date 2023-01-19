Read full article on original website
3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio
High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
EXPE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Strategic Framework Aids Kohl's (KSS), Rising Inflation Ails
KSS - Free Report) . The leading omni-channel retailer’s focus on prudent partnerships is yielding. However, the company is battling rising inflationary pressure, which marred its third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Efforts on Track. Kohl’s is benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020....
Arianna Casadei Named CEO
MILAN — Casadei is reorganizing its management structure with the appointment of Arianna Casadei as chief executive officer of the luxury footwear company. The daughter of creative director Cesare Casadei and the granddaughter of Quinto and Flora Casadei, who founded the company in 1958, she honed her skills in a variety of departments within the company. She also developed her experience working for other fashion brands, among them Alberta Ferretti and retailer LuisaViaRoma.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023Backstage at Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023 “I grew up within the company and my grandfather and father have taught me...
Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now
DENTSPLY SIRONA (. XRAY - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 30.8% compared with the industry's decline of 2% in the past year....
Masimo (MASI) Expands Partnership with Philips for W1 Watch
MASI - Free Report) announced that it has signed an agreement to expand its partnership with Royal Philips (. PHG - Free Report) to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications. The partnership will integrate Masimo W1 watch’s advanced health tracking capabilities with Philips’s enterprise patient monitoring ecosystem to boost telemonitoring and telehealth.
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Up 18% in Past 3 months: Here's How
YUM - Free Report) have gained 18% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 13%. Solid demand, unit development and comp growth are driving the company’s performance. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. In 2023,...
Here's Why You Should Add Trupanion (TRUP) to Your Portfolio
TRUP - Free Report) is well-poised to grow, courtesy of a heightened focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product launches, extended operating boundaries and a solid capital position. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Trupanion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the...
Should iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $9.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Winning Europe ETFs to Start 2023
Alongwith the global markets, European shares too have started 2023 with a bang. European stocks logged second straight weekly gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a fresh nine-month high and Germany's DAX 40 rose to the highest level since mid-February. Healthcare and banking stocks led the rally European shares while...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Will Lower Latin America Revenues Dent AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings?
T - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell, on Jan 25. In the fourth quarter, the Latin America segment is likely to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment and rising inflationary pressures. Factors at Play. The Latin America...
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
NFLX - Free Report) cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
